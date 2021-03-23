20 Best RPG Shooter Games

Looking for a new RPG shooter to sink countless hours into? We have you covered! In this list, we’re diving into the best RPG shooters that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s all about action-packed combat and a gripping world to pull you in.

#20 Fallout 76

Bethesda was known for delivering some pretty big RPG experiences in the past with their iconic Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises being the front runners. However, the studio was ready to make some changes with Fallout in particular as they delivered a new installment that didn’t follow the same traditional single-player RPG gameplay. Instead, the studio came out with Fallout 76, an MMORPG experience that put some of the mechanics we know of from the Fallout IP and wrapped it up with a massive online community.

Now this game didn’t quite hit the strides players were hoping for initially and that resulted in Bethesda going back and making some big changes. Overall the game now offers a storyline with quests and NPC characters to interact with. Players are still tossed into the giant Wasteland with hostile beasts to gun down and locations to explore. If you haven’t played this game since the Wastelanders update then do yourself a favor and give it another go.

#19 Rage 2

Rage 2 was developed by id Software along with Avalanche Studios where developers are tossing players into a post-apocalyptic world. This game follows a storyline in which most of humanity was killed off after an asteroid struck the Earth. Now what’s left of humanity is in a constant battle with all sorts of hostile enemies but for years Rangers were placed to keep humanity protected. These officials were given supped-up suits and powers that allowed one Ranger to become a massive force to deal with. Fast forward to the campaign present-day and players are stepping into the role of the last Ranger.

Players are fortunate enough to have all the bells and whistles of being a Ranger which means a heavy-duty armor suit along with the different power abilities that are unlocked as you progress. Not to mention, the game will throw a bunch of different weapons your way and even some useful vehicles to give you a bit more ground to cover. Now this game wasn’t the biggest hit at launch, but for what it is, you’ll probably have a blast with some over-the-top style action gameplay.

#18 Cyberpunk 2077

Alright, this may be a bit of a controversial pick here but there’s a good division of players with this title. It seems to stem down to where players were enjoying this game as this title had a terrible launch for select console platforms. Set in the future, players took the role of a mercenary in Night City, a city where the greedy and corporations thrived. When a heist goes wrong, our protagonist ends up with a module of an old terrorist leader that’s slowly taking over their mind.

With the main campaign of trying to rid this module from our protagonist’s mind, Cyberpunk 2077 was filled with side quests as well. This game certainly has its problems and it feels a bit like an early access title that needs more development time but the team over at CD Projekt Red seems to be committed to bringing more updates to this game. Likewise, we know that there are free DLC and paid expansions planned for this title, but those have since been pushed back to give the developers more time on cleaning up bugs along with providing some tweaks to the gameplay mechanics. For now, if you can get past the bugs, it’s a fun mindless RPG shooter and we’re certainly hopeful CD Projekt Red can really smash this game out of the park with new updates.

#17 Warframe

Warframe, for several years, was the free-to-play Destiny alternative. Players were thrown into this futuristic world where we took control of an advanced combat race. With the fate of the galaxy at hand, gamers would be battling against a slew of enemies across different planets. This game features plenty of weapons and playstyles as well so if you’re not fond of going with melee combat, you could rush into battle guns blazing.

This game has been around for years and as a result, there are a few expansions that players could dive into right now. Best of all, Warframe is played with an online community so you could very well connect with friends and go through raids or missions.

#16 Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is set in Bolivia, where the rising power of drug cartels has become a concern to the United States Government. To deal with this concern, the Government has sent in an elite special operations unit called “the Ghosts” to destroy the cartels. Unlike previous installments within the franchise, players will be set in an open-world environment to explore and execute their given tasks.

Similar to Warframe, Ghost Recon Wildlands is a title that’s best played with friends online as a total of four players can join in and work through the different missions. With that said, if you’re wanting to just stick with solo then the game is still accessible as you’ll have AI helping you out along the way. Missions are also pretty varied here and the game can allow players to decide how they would like to go about them. Players could go guns blazing or attempt to sneak past guards to gather some Intel or hijack a vehicle.

#15 Remnant From the Ashes

If you enjoy Souls games then you’ll likely enjoy Remnant: From The Ashes. This is a game that mashes up the tough gameplay mechanics from the likes of Dark Souls but with more focus on gun combat. Players can expect a third-person survival action game set in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been taken over by massive monsters.

You’re taking the role of a rebellion of sorts where the protagonist is going into the world in hopes of battling against hostile enemies and defeating bosses. The game also also allows players to drop in with teams of three. So you and your friends can connect online and go through some battles along with gathering up some rewards for taking down the bigger boss battles.

#14 Metro Exodus

In the Metro Exodus game players will be going through the world after a nuclear war leaving almost everywhere in shambles. Likewise, players will still be dealing with a wide variety of hostilities such as the abnormal creatures. This time around players will be stepping into the shoes of Artyom following the events of Metro: Last Light.

Artyom is seeking to travel east to start a new life through the journey to achieve this new life will span across a year. The Metro series may not seem as big as some of the other notable triple AAA releasesa but this installment felt the most visually and fine-tuned. Metro Exodus also has plenty of exciting environments to explore and moments that will have you on the edge of your seat.

#13 Stalker

The Stalker series is well worth checking out if you enjoy Fallout. It’s an FPS with some light RPG elements to it. The game series came out in 2007 and saw three installments release into the marketplace with the latest being Stalker: Call of Pripyat. Overall, these games are based around the Chernobyl disaster zone where a secondary explosion altered reality within the area. Now mutated animals and supernatural phenomena are free to roam.

Select groups are tasked with entering the area to control the zone from hostilities along with acquiring specific targets. Each installment follows a protagonist with a specific goal whether it’s taking out another Stalker or simply investigating the center of the zone. However, it’s worth noting that we know that another game is being developed. Stalker 2 has been in and out of development for years now, although it looks like we may finally see the new installment release sometime this year, 2021.

#12 Far Cry 5

The Far Cry franchise has been around for quite a few years but it was in Far Cry 5 that the developers brought the game narrative to the United States. Set in a fictional small town, players take the role of a junior Deputy that was tasked with helping the country sheriffs department along with the United States Marshals Services in arresting Joseph Seed, a believed cult leader, and homeland terrorist. Things quickly go awry and the town is cut off from the outside world.

With no means of reaching help, Joseph Seed’s group quickly takes control leaving our protagonist and a few rebels to step in and overthrow Joseph’s control. This is an open-world FPS with some light RPG elements to it. Players are actively going around and taking out the outposts controlled by the cult. Likewise, the protagonist will continue chipping away at Joseph’s control with the help of a few key characters who can lend a hand whether it’s supplying a supped-up truck or providing cover fire via an aircraft above.

#11 Borderlands 3

The Borderlands was a massive franchise and for years fans have been joining up online for some thrilling shooter looter gameplay. It wasn’t much of a surprise to see that the IP would be receiving a third mainline installment in the marketplace with Borderlands 3 releasing back in 2019 for the latest platforms. You can expect the same style of gameplay here. This installment will be taking players to different environments, throwing all kinds of characters your way to meet, missions to take on, a ton of loot to gather up and all kinds of different enemies to battle against.

However, this title installment will also introduce the Calypso Twins who are after the vaults meanwhile players will be stepping into new vault hunter characters as well. Those of you who didn’t go through the past Borderlands installments in the past should be fine here but more importantly, this is a multiplayer-focused experience so to get the best bang for your buck, plan to go through this FPS RPG with some buddies.

#10 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division hits a bit close to home after 2020, but this game was still a thrilling RPG MMO. Players were stepping into the role of essentially the last agency placed to keep the nation in order after a pandemic puts citizens in peril. With Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, it would seem that there is a better grip on the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped homeland organizations from trying to overthrow what’s left of the government. Now with Washington D.C. under attack, players are working to keep the government’s main home turf standing.

Just like with the first installment, players will have a variety of weapons and gadgets at their disposal as they complete different missions around the city map. This could be anything from clearing outposts out to going head-on with big targets, which as you can imagine, will be a challenge with their soldiers standing guard. While you can go through this game as a solo experience, it might be best playe with multiplayer so much like our earlier point with Borderlands 3, if you have some friends that are up for a new FPS MMO then you should give this game a chance.

#9 Control

Control comes from the masterminds of Remedy Entertainment, the same people behind the Max Payne and Alan Wake franchises. In Control, we’re given a third-person FPS that mixes a bit of supernatural and horror elements. Players are stepping into the role of Jesse Faden who comes across The Oldest House, a Federal Bureau headquarters that studies supernatural phenomena. Seeking answers to childhood traumas, Jesse finds that the government building is in a strange lockdown with a supernatural entity stuck inside and slowly looking to find a means of escape. Now it looks like Jesse could be the last person to stand against the supernatural force from breaking free into the real world.

This game is a slow burn narrative as you’re slowly piecing things together as you progress. The gameplay is also a bit of a Metroidvania as you’ll consonantly have to backtrack to different areas with your newfound abilities and upgrades to your weapon. Combat can get a bit tricky as well so you’ll be using everything you’ve learned along the way to your advantage. With all that said, this game may not be for everyone, but if you’re ready for some trippy gameplay then get ready to set aside about ten hours to get through the main storyline. Not to mention, there are additional DLC expansions available giving you even more content to chew through.

#8 Deus EX Mankind Divided

The Deus Ex franchise has been around for a long time and one of their most recent releases is Deux Ex Mankind Divided. This picks up from the previous installment where humans with augmentations have lost control and began a massive chaotic rampage. Now our protagonist Adam Jensen is on a case to unveil a believed Illuminati group that may behind another mass attack. It’s a bit on the conspiracy-driven storyline, but you’ll still have fun. With that said the studio also worked hard on a big change-up for the gameplay.

Players have several upgrade pathways to make which would further increase the ability to play in a variety of ways. Whether you want to enjoy the game stealthily, guns blazing, or using dialogue to get a mission done, there is typically a means to do so. Not to mention that the game is set in a relatively large city hub area where you could dive into different areas to explore or simply take in the scenery from different parts of the day.

#7 Prey

After their run with the Dishonored series, Arkane Studios brought out Prey. This is an FPS game set on a space station that has been compromised by an alien parasite. Players are stepping into the role of Morgan Yu who was part of a crew studying this alien parasite until it managed to escape. Now Morgan will explore the station to battle against these hostile forces and find a means of escape.

Players will find that this is a game that mashes up FPS, RPG, stealth, and Metroidvania mechanics. If you haven’t played this game yet and enjoy titles like System Shock or even the original 2006 Prey, then you’ll want to dive into this game. Although with that said, this is not a remake of the original installment but a reimagining.

#6 BioShock: The Collection

Fans are still waiting on the next installment to release for the BioShock franchise, but until then if you’re either new to the IP or would like to revisit the game series, we recommend checking out BioShock: The Collection. This collection brings in the three installments, BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, with several enhancements such as new textures to higher resolution and framerate.

Whether you’re diving below the surface into the Rapture or among the clouds in a steampunk city-state dubbed Columbia. The development team put together an eerie and atmospheric setting for gamers and it’s one that players shouldn’t pass upon. Not to mention, with this collection, you’re not only getting all three mainline installments with some enhancements but also the previously released DLC packs as well as an in-game collection of development concepts.

#5 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment has left quite the mark on the video game industry thanks to its long line of iconic RPG titles. This studio even made one of the more popular entries to the Fallout franchise with Fallout: New Vegas. They took plenty of their ideas and inspiration from their previous Fallout franchise to bring out their unique IP into the marketplace in 2019 with The Outer Worlds. Set in the future, players were initially abandoned in a cryostasis floating with others in a seemingly lost colonized ship. However, you’re rescued years later by a scientist deemed mad by the ruling government. From there, it’s up to players in deciding whether they wish to help the scientist overthrow the tyrannical government, or help in capturing the crazed individual.

Outside of the main campaign, the game puts players into several different world locations where you’ll meet different interesting characters with options in aiding in their various problems. Fortunately, there’s plenty of freedom here as you can determine how several missions will not only play out but also tweaking the storyline along the way. Some of these choices were tough as well. For instance you’ll determine if certain characters will die to even decide between diverting power from one city location to another. Best of all, there are two DLC expansions as well giving players more storyline content, new characters to meet, and areas to explore.

#4 Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a multiplayer experience, this is the type of video game you would meet with a few friends to grind through for loot or complete the campaigns. Initially, this game was a premium title that players had to purchase, but since then the game has been adjusted to a free-to-play experience. If you enjoy futuristic FPS and have yet to at least try Destiny or its sequel, then you might be missing out.

A quick turnoff for some gamers may be the repetitiveness you could find yourself in while going through Destiny 2 as there could be some grinding involved. Likewise, because there’s a bigger influence in going through the campaigns or side missions with a team, so if you’re wanting a solo experience, you might not find Destiny 2 to be as thrilling. However, you can still find this to be a perfect jumping-on point as we know that there are more expansions slated to come out which means you’ll find an active community for a good long while. Fortunately, the opening to this game has been adjusted since going free-to-play to help those that may not have been around for the first installment.

#3 Fallout 4

If you’re a fan of the Fallout franchise then it’s likely you’ve already picked up the latest release. However, if you’re completely new to the series, Fallout 4 still marks a great first entry. Set during the events of a nuclear war, players manage to escape annihilation by being secured safely inside a protective vault with their family. However, we discover that a group of kidnappers has stumbled upon the vault, killed your spouse, and taken your baby. Forced back into hibernation, our protagonist awakens yet again vowing to find their child, and sets off on a planet that’s been left to ruins.

Each installment to the Fallout franchise manages to bring out an incredible wasteland to explore and Fallout 4 is no exception to that trend. You’ll come across old ruins, new structures, and a fleshed-out cast of characters to meet along your journey. It’s incredibly easy losing countless hours in this game as you wander about, gathering new goods, weapons, and taking on side quests.

#2 Fallout New Vegas

Surprisingly, there are a ton of fans behind a Fallout video game that wasn’t developed by Bethesda. Obsidian Entertainment was given the IP to develop their title into the series in which case they brought out Fallout New Vegas. This time around we’re not starting in any vault. Instead, we’re living it up, or well at least as best as one can in an apocalypse, in Las Vegas. Thanks to the Hoover Dam, the area is still thriving with power and clean water which is a whole lot more than most places around the world. Players take the role of average character tasked with delivering a package to the Vegas strip when they are shot and left for dead by a particular individual.

Surviving the wound, players are given a second chance at a life where they attempt to seek revenge while aiding different characters with their needs or wants. Meanwhile, the gameplay is very much the same as other Fallout games, it’s open-world, there’s a ton of places to explore, and quite a bit of freedom to decide on how you want your character to handle situations. Whether you want to be a brute force villain or a do-gooder, there’s plenty of skills to upgrade and unlock to compliment your play style. Listen, if you haven’t played this game yet, there’s a reason why so many fans still point to this installment for the Fallout franchise today.

#1 Mass Effect Series

Mass Effect by BioWare was an instant hit. Players were stepping into the future taking the role of a commander that had to fight for the survival of the galaxy. It was such a thrilling ride set across three video game installments. Players were going through a storyline that put them on different planets, meeting new characters, slowly acquiring a crew that was ready to go above and beyond in a fight against a seemingly impossible force. While the three video game titles can be obtained today thanks to backward compatibility for consoles or on the PC, this is one collection of games you might want to hold off from purchasing. This is because we are soon going to receive Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Again being developed by BioWare, this collection brings in a compilation of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

You’ll also find that the development team has decided to give each game a proper remaster with new visual enhancements and tweaks to offer more gameplay along with technical improvements. Now there are some notable omissions worth putting out there such as Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode being scrapped along with the Pinnacle Station DLC pack being removed due to the source code being corrupted, although it looks like fans are fine with the Pinnacle Station removal as it wasn’t much of a fan-favorite addition from the game, to begin with. Currently, the collection is set to launch on May 14, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.