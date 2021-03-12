10 Best Co-op PS4 Horror Games

Horror games typically follow a storyline that forces a solo experience. While there are certainly a ton of great single-player video game titles out there for the horror genre, sometimes you want to enjoy a horror game with a friend. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting some of the best cooperative horror games available right now for the PlayStation 4 platform.

#10 Friday the 13th The Game

Friday the 13th The Game was a breakout hit and it was also a game that you couldn’t escape from. With so many players enjoying the title it was quickly flooded on streaming services like Twitch along with a slew of YouTube videos being uploaded daily. Those that played the game were in love with it as it took the iconic movie horror franchise and put it into a multiplayer video game. Players would either become camp councilors or the antagonist undead monster that lives within the campgrounds, Jason. The selected players that were put into the game round as survivors were split up on this large map with no means of direct communication. Instead, all the players could do is rely on getting close enough in proximity to communicate or locate a radio device that would connect to other players that have found a radio. From there, it’s a game of trying to find all the necessary items to make a successful escape.

However, on the map is also Jason who must track down and kill the remaining survivors. With a few powers such as quickly moving around different points on the map, Jason can attempt to cut players off or foil their plans of escape. Meanwhile, survivors are a bit more nimble as they can quickly dive into buildings, barricade themselves and attempt to hide from Jason in hopes that he moves on to another player. While this game had a massive following there was a major halt for the development studio. Due to some licensing issues, the studio was forced to shut the game servers down. Despite the servers being shut down, this game was still available for players to enjoy with friends thanks to the peer-to-peer matchmaking and the developers have continued to support the title.

#9 Dead by Daylight

While Friday The 13th The Game failed to continue because of the licensing issues, Dead by Daylight offered an alternative that is still very much supported and active today. The game released around the same time as Friday the 13th The Game, but rather than being solely dedicated to any one particular IP, it was aimed to deliver a variety of IPs which would give players a bit more bang for their buck. Overall, the gameplay is pretty much the same here as again you have a group of survivor players that are tasked with escaping the area from a deadly hostile enemy, while the enemy player is set out to take the survivors out. As the game starts, players are actively working to complete certain objectives on the map before they rush out towards safety. For instance, to power the gates for the exits, players are forced to repair and get several different generators scattered around the map running.

Players can bring the generators up again but they’ll also need to keep an eye out for the hostile enemy player. Fortunately, survivors can be downed a few times before getting ultimately killed off, but to ensure that they are freed, healed, or escape confinements from within the map, it’s best to rely on teamwork. Enemy types have a few different attacks at their disposal, but survivors are also able to use different methods to keep the monster at bay such as knocking down pallets or environmental debris. As mentioned, unlike Friday the 13th The Game which only had a variety of Jason models to pick from, Dead by Daylight has several hostile enemy characters and maps. In the past, we’ve seen the likes of Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Stranger Things, and Silent Hill get featured on the game which adds a bit more replay value to see how the title switches things up with the new characters and maps.

#8 Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance is a multiplayer component to the Resident Evil 3 video game release. While Capcom was working on remakes for their earlier Resident Evil video game franchise, they did bring out some new content for players to enjoy in them as well such as Resident Evil Resistance. This again follows somewhat the same formula as our past points in this list. In the game, players are either a mastermind killer or a group of survivors. Overall, the hostile player is given control of laying out traps and summoning hostile enemies within the game. Meanwhile, the survivors are given the task of escaping. Unfortunately, to escape, players must battle against the different Resident Evil monsters that were placed on the map, complete a series of puzzles, avoid traps, and move on to the next room. However, the rooms have a time limit to complete them in as well.

As mentioned, the enemy is placing down more hostile enemies and traps to keep players from progressing or downing them all. Meanwhile, survivors can continue to seek out health items along with better weapons to use which can also be purchased in-game thanks to the game currency you rack up during the gameplay. It’s a fun game to play with a group of friends especially if you’re already interested in Resident Evil 3. Unfortunately, this game may not be active when the next big Resident Evil multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse releases later this year.

#7 Resident Evil 5

Speaking of Resident Evil we have another video game to throw in on this list. While the Resident Evil franchise is known for its survival horror and creepy atmosphere, Capcom changed things up for Resident Evil 4. With a new assortment of mechanics that were popular with fans, the development studio continued with these mechanics but upped the action element with Resident Evil 5. Now Resident Evil 5 to a lot of fans is one of the black sheep installments for the franchise. It’s a title that was played but most were ready for the drastic change of tone to be transitioned back to the older video game installments. While eventually, that happened with the start of Resident Evil 7, fans look back at Resident Evil 5 as a rather solid action-horror cooperative game.

Within the narrative, players were once again stepping back into the role of Chris Redfield, a staple protagonist character from the franchise. A new sign of BOW was found in Africa leading Chris along with a new partner from the BSAA region, Sheva Alomar, to track down the source and stop another bio-terrorism attack. As mentioned, the game is very action-packed based but with horror elements throughout. Players are working together in this third-person shooter as they battle against infected hostiles, boss fights, along with completing a series of puzzles to progress through the campaign. You’ll be surprised by just how fun this game can be despite the installment lacking on some of the survival horror elements.

#6 The Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games got a big following with Until Dawn and found some stable footing with the horror genre. While Until Dawn was a single-player experience for the PlayStation 4, the games that followed after it started to open up for multiplayer. In particular, The Dark Pictures Anthology is a collection of titles you’ll want to look into. This is not a single game but rather the various video games under the anthology collection although there are only two installments readily available at the time of writing this description. Despite that, the gameplay is set up in the same kind of style. Players can expect a narrative-driven adventure with lots of QTE and choice-based decisions.

Co-op gameplay is a bit different with these games as players will be controlling an assortment of characters and making decisions for them. Decisions made will alter how the storyline will adapt for the entire group. So making one decision could drastically affect another player’s character and it’s worth noting that this game can be played with multiple players locally or with a secondary player online. At any rate, there are two video games in this collection which is Man of Medan, a title that follows a group of friends searching for buried treasure, along with Little Hope, a game that’s based around a group of students trapped in a haunted town. With that said, there are another installment fans could look out for which is called House of Ashes that is slated to release later in 2021.

#5 Dying Light

Techland has been around for several years at this point. After the developers opened up their doors in 1991 they have continued to bring out some great video game titles. However, they gained some worldwide attention when they delivered an action RPG survival-horror game called Dead Island in 2011. Players were battling against hordes of undead on a tropical paradise island. Since then, the studio has opted to work on another unique zombie-based IP called Dying Light. It was a game that dropped the tropical landscape for a more dark and ruined world atmosphere. Players were stepping into an undercover agent by the name of Kyle Crane that was seeking information from a quarantined city in the middle-east. One of the big components of this game was parkour which allowed players to quickly move around the city and escape when hostile hordes prove to be too much of a problem.

This game featured some cooperative multiplayer as well. With the ability to have up to four players total, the group could go through the game campaign and complete the missions. Meanwhile, there were additional challenges that allowed players to compete both in the cooperative game mode or through a separate PvP mode. Fortunately, this Dying Light has been around for a good while now if you’re just discovering it so you can pick up a copy at a pretty steep discount and it’s still a title that holds up well. However, there is a sequel in the works called Dying Light 2, but we’re still waiting for that game to find its way out into the marketplace. The same can be said for Dead Island, but Techland are not behind that particular video game sequel.

#4 Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil makes the list again and this time for Resident Evil Revelations 2. Now you don’t necessarily have to go back and play Resident Evil Revelations to get this game, but there will be some slight references to the earlier installment but more so on the mainline Resident Evil games. I’m sure that if you’re interested in this title then you probably already have a grip of what Resident Evil is about for the mainline series. These games also had a pretty unique twist to the series IP as well since the Revelations series was launched as an episodic series. Of course, now with the games being out for a few years at this point, all those episodes are available so you’re just playing through the narrative from start to finish with no gaps. At any rate, Resident Evil Revelations 2 throws players into four characters, essentially two-character squads that are split up within the narrative. To avoid spoiling anything from the narrative we’re just going to stick with the main front runners in my opinion, Claire Redfield and Moira Burton.

Again, just scratching the surface for the game to avoid spoiling anything too much here, but Resident Evil Revelations 2 follows Claire Redfield who joins in on a new anti-bio-terrorism organization called TerraSave. However, things go crazy during their welcoming party when a group crashes in and ultimately kidnaps Claire and Moira. Now the duo wakes up in some abandoned facility overrun by undead hostile enemies. This is a cooperative gameplay experience so, in this situation, one player will be taking the reigns of Claire while the secondary player is controlling Moira. The tank leading protagonist here is Claire who can shoot enemies while Moira will have a flashlight to stun characters or can use a crowbar to deal some damage to fallen enemies. This is also a game that diverts back to a more survival horror aspect just a bit compared to the likes of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

#3 The Forest

The Forest was a bit of an indie hit when it launched into the marketplace and it’s still a game that’s recommended for players to check out either as a solo experience or with cooperative gameplay. To set the story up a bit, we’re following a father who is traveling with a son, but their trip comes to a sudden stop. During their airline travel, the plane goes down and crashes on an island. Surrounded by nothing but debris and woods, our protagonist discovers their son is missing and that they are not the only ones on this seemingly abandoned remote island. Instead, on this island are mutated cannibals who have a pretty unique AI system is placed.

In this game, players will find that the enemies will be more curious initially than anything. It makes sense, you’re different from them so it’s a wonder of what you are, how you will react, and where you’re living on the island. Sometimes they’ll stay at a distance but they can also charge and attack you if they get brave. There’s plenty of unsettling moments in the game as you never really know just what kind of AI enemy group you’ll be facing at any given moment. Fortunately, you won’t have to face the group and track down our protagonist’s son alone. This game features a cooperative game with up to eight players online and that should make the gameplay a bit easier to manage.

#2 Hunt Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is one of those games that I think more people should look into. It’s a title that was in early access for a while but has since come out into the marketplace fully and it’s been getting some staple footing. Those that have tried the game out seem to like it and have continued recommending it to others. Also, the fact that there is crossplay support here does allow more players to connect on this game without having to specifically be on something like the PlayStation 4 platform. Before getting too far ahead of ourselves, let’s talk about what this game is about. Hunt: Showdown is an FPS game where players are taking the role of bounty hunters. However, in this world, there are all sorts of monsters that need to be dealt with. That’s where players step in and track down these big behemoth monsters, take them out, collect their bounty and get out of the area. It sounds easy, but there’s plenty more to this game that will offer quite a hefty challenge for players.

Players can go through the game in either team of two or three if you’re wanting to play with friends. From there, you’re dropped in this map with players gathering gear and taking out other monsters that are roaming around the area as well. It’s all about hunting around to find the big main monster in which case you’re battling that beast in hopes of taking it down for the bounty. However, there are other players in this game as well that are after the same bounty. It’s best to deal with other players when possible but again, everyone is after the bounty. As a result, when a monster is taken down and the bounty is collected, the map will ping the monster position on the map in which case everyone is charging the area to take you out, collect that bounty and reach the exit point. This can be quite the tense game as you never know how close other players might be when you slaughter the monster so having a team being mindful of the area and helping you reach the exit is key.

#1 Bloodborne

We couldn’t have left this game off the list. Either you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have some massive fan bases. There’s a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.

The battles are challenging and you’ll need to rely on avoiding attacks from enemies and landing some critical blows. This means strafing and dodging enemies when possible but also delivering some fast offensive attacks. Fortunately, you don’t have to do this alone as there is a cooperative game mode available. Now there are some restrictions in place to make the game not too easy or difficult for players that joining together and there’s a process to even add a secondary player into the game. FromSoftware made this title a challenge, but if you go through the process of summoning a player, there is the ability to make a password so that only your friend will be able to join the game and not someone looking to potentially troll.