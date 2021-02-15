Top 25 Best PS4 RPGs of All Time

Who doesn’t love a good RPG? These titles are filled with a journey for players to take on and they’ve usually come attached with some incredible storylines. Each year we received new RPG titles to enjoy so now that we’re moving away from the PlayStation 4 console and onto the PlayStation 5, we’re looking back at the catalog of titles that was released on the platform. While there are no definitive lists out there and each is just an opinion, here are some of our personal picks for the very best RPG titles for the PlayStation 4.

#25 Final Fantasy VII Remake

We don’t need to tell you that Final Fantasy is a massive RPG series. It’s been around for decades now and so many players grew up playing the different mainline installments along with the spin-off titles. One of the more iconic installments for the franchise was Final Fantasy VII, a game that was released for the PlayStation that followed Cloud Strife and his attempts at stopping the corrupt Shinra megacorporation.

The narrative was beloved and fans for years have been asking Square Enix to remake the game for current-generation platforms. Square Enix finally caved in and decided to give Final Fantasy VII a remake for the PlayStation 4 which came out to the market in 2020. Overall the narrative is mainly the same while the combat mechanics were swapped from a turn-based RPG combat system to an action RPG style of gameplay. Unfortunately, those that wanted to really dive into the game will find that the story is not complete. Instead, this is a title that will be released in parts with players only having access to the first section of the game.

#24 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda is known for two big franchises, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. The latter has been praised for years now as fans have thoroughly enjoyed the journey this studio charted out in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Like its predecessors, Skyrim takes place in an open environment that is full of exploration, wonder, and a whole slew of quests. You can easily spend countless hours within this fantasy world and we’d honestly be surprised to find a gamer who has yet to experience this journey. If you have yet to do so, pick up The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition as it comes with past DLC and begin to weave your very own tale as a person who narrowly escapes a quick death and instead begins a story that involves mysterious factions, thieves, dragon-slaying, and a massive war set across this fantasy world.

#23 The Division 2

With the narrative taking place after the events of Tom Clancy’s The Division, this sequel follows a storyline featuring agents of the Strategic Homeland Division that are working on a means of rebuilding the nation after the smallpox incident. However, a new alert sends all the remaining agents available to Washington D.C. which is on the verge of total collapse with a new terrorist organization seeking to destroy the government. Similar to the last installment, this is an action RPG that multiplayer-focused.

With that said, this is a great title to explore as not only are you given a large open-world map, but the map is based on a very detailed replication of the D.C. area. Likewise, you’ll find that there will be a ton of buildings to explore which may include a variety of decent supplies and caches. While this game was set to receive the final major update in 2020, Massive Entertainment opted to give more content for players to go through this year, 2021 which means you’ll still find a pretty active community of players if you pick this game up now.

#22 The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds follows a protagonist that was originally trapped in a frozen hibernation state when the space shuttle filled with inhabitants to colonize planets gets lost. Fortunately, players are saved by an unusual scientist who explains that players are in the future and he needs your help. While the scientist was only able to wake you up from sleep before things go haywire, you’re left to either help the scientist with overthrowing a tyrannical ruled government or help this government organization track down the scientist. Along the journey players will visit several planets and meet interesting characters all of which will have their reasoning behind standing with the corporation established by the government control and those that wish to break the system in hopes of establishing something that offers a bit more democracy freedom.

While the main campaign will have you deciding between the two pathways, there are a ton of side quests, places to explore, monsters to slay and loot to be found. There’s even a skill tree that can grant players the ability to craft and tune in the created protagonist towards the desired play style. Currently, outside of the base game, there is a DLC expansion available known as Peril of Gorgon which has a mystery for players to solve. Additionally, there is a secondary and final expansion in the works to give players even more content to play through.

#21 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

There’s a ton of love for the Yakuza games as they’ve been around since the days of the PlayStation 2. However, there was a big change up to the game formula with the latest installment. For years, players were going through this series as an action brawler while following a journey featured a protagonist named Kazuma Kiryu. Instead of keeping the same overall gameplay style, the developers opted to bring players into a journey following Ichiban Kasuga.

Within the game narrative, Ichiban is a low member of a yakuza family who ends up taking a fall for a crime he didn’t commit. However, with undying loyalty to the yakuza family, Ichiban takes his prison sentence which keeps him behind bars for nearly two decades. Once free, our protagonist walks out to find that his yakuza family was demolished. Now our hero goes out into the city in hopes of finding out what happened. As mentioned, there is a change to the gameplay style as well with this game dropping the brawler style combat and instead will be a traditional turn-based RPG combat title.

#20 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Fans of the classic style of Assassin’s Creed video games may not have looked so fondly back at Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as it takes the same new gameplay foundation crafted up with Assassin’s Creed Origins. By that I mean you’re going to be freely exploring a massive open world, a lot of horseback riding, action RPG gameplay, and a slew of different quests to take on.

Overall, with this installment players will be thrown into 431 BCE where players will have the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta although regardless of the chosen players will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War. Players are then thrown essentially into exile as a small child which had to grow up in a harsh world leading our protagonist to be a mercenary. However, now as a young adult, our hero discovers the truth behind their upbringing, and that ultimately leads players into a journey to rediscover her old home and what’s become of their family.

#19 Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts was a mega-hit as it took Final Fantasy characters and blends them with Disney. The result was a new action RPG series that had players going to different Disney worlds in hopes of ridding a new dark evil. The first two installments came out on the PlayStation 2 but afterward, we’ve seen spin-off titles release which added more storyline and backstory to certain characters. It took a good while but we finally received the third installment.

Kingdom Hearts III is a single-player video game that follows Sora and his gang as he embarks on a journey that takes him to another wide range of Disney themed worlds such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and Frozen. Overall, the game will have players collecting keyblades and stopping the heartless, and bringing back a peaceful state. Fortunately, because the game has a lengthy history of titles releasing that adds something to the storyline, the developers offered a recap to help catch veterans and newcomers up to speed.

#18 Nioh 2

If you enjoyed the first Nioh game then you have another installment to go through. In fact, Nioh 2 is actually a prequel to the original installment in that it takes place fifty years before the events of the first game. Here players are taking the role of a mercenary who is half-human and half-demon. Even though our protagonist may be pumping demon blood inside, he takes on contacts to kill off other demons that prove to be troublesome. If you’re familiar with the first installment then you’re going to feel pretty much right at home with the sequel.

Similar to the Souls games that were crafted up by FromSoftware, players will go into battles with a focus on successful parry attacks and dodging fatal blows delivered by their opponent. It would be ideal to play Nioh before jumping into this game as well since the gameplay mechanics are easier to manage to have some beforehand knowledge.

#17 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Those of you who enjoy tactical RPG titles may find an interest in Valkyria Chronicles 4. This installment throws players back into the events of the first title, Valkyria Chronicles. However, players will be experiencing another group of characters enduring the hardships of war as they attempt to capture the imperial capital. It’s a journey that has plenty of highs and lows as you embark on a storyline that should take players nearly forty hours to complete. So far, this is also the latest installment available with no word on if we’ll see the series continue on with the PlayStation 4.

#16 Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni no Kuni got its start back in 2010 so it’s been around for a good decade now and it’s really gained a following. Among the few installments available, one of the more iconic title releases was Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch that originally saw a release on the PlayStation 3 back in 2011. Since then, there’s been a remastered edition available that allows players to enjoy the game with some visual enhancements. Interestingly enough, when this game came out it was eye-catching mainly thanks to a collaboration development that included Level-5 along with iconic Japanese animated production company, Studio Ghibli.

Meanwhile, the narrative followed a young boy named Oliver that gains the ability to travel between two different worlds with the goal of healing broken hearts. Combat is also made up to be more of an action RPG experience. Players are able to freely roam around the map in the battle to either attack or dodge. Likewise, since players can capture monsters within the fantasy world, players are able to summon these creatures to help you fight off whatever foe is in your way.

#15 Stardew Valley

Setup as a spiritual successor to the Harvest Moon franchise comes to Stardew Valley. This game is a farming style simulation title where players take on the role of a character who inherits their grandfather’s dilapidated farm. Again, much like Harvest Moon, the game will have players tending to crops and their livestock while also introducing craft goods, mining, among other social activities. Since its release back the development team has gone on to further update the game such as adding multiplayer support. There’s a reason so many players have sunk countless hours into this game.

#14 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Dragon Quest JRPG series has been around for years much like the Final Fantasy franchise. However, it’s a series that didn’t get as much attention in the west as Final Fantasy. With that said, the series is still going strong and more players are starting to jump into the IP. With the PlayStation 4 platform in particular I would suggest looking at Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

This particular installment follows a young boy that’s tasked with climbing a giant mountain to perform a traditional ceremony. However, upon climbing the mountain, our young protagonist discovers that he’s the reincarnation of a former hero. Now with this newfound information, our hero goes on a new journey as he helps those in need while also meeting new characters and slaying down evil creatures that have inhabitant the land.

#13 Fallout 4

As mentioned above, Bethesda is known for mainly two franchises, The Elder Scrolls along Fallout. While we discussed the former above with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, it’s worth checking into Fallout 4. This time around the game takes place shortly before the nuclear fallout. Players take their family into the vault when the attack begins and narrowly escapes a painful death. In this vault, players are then put into cryochambers where everyone would sleep for years and awaken to a new world. However, you awaken early to find kidnappers breaking into your family’s chamber, killing your spouse, and stealing your child.

Stuck back into a frozen hibernation, our protagonist finally awakes to set on a journey of discovering what happened to their child. Each installment to the Fallout franchise manages to bring out an incredible wasteland to explore and Fallout 4 is no exception to that trend. You’ll come across old ruins, new structures, and a fleshed-out cast of characters to meet along your journey.

#12 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata became such a massive hit that it’s likely you’ve already played this game. However, if you happened to missed the title when it first launched then do yourself a favor and give it a try. The game puts players into a world where humanity was forced to flee Earth due to a massive robotic attack. Now the only way to reclaim their home is by sending in battle androids that are made to fight in this proxy war. Players take the role of a combat android that can fight against these hostile enemies with hack and slash style mechanics.

With that said, there are different RPG elements featured in this hack and slash title. If you haven’t picked this game up then I would suggest the later editions available. For instance, there’s even the Become as Gods Edition which includes the previously released DLC among other in-game content such as cosmetic skins.

#11 Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn comes from the development team Guerrilla Games and it’s actually the first game released into the market after their work on the Killzone franchise. This is an action role-playing video game title that is set a thousand years into the future. Mankind has mysteriously fallen with cities only a shell of a once-thriving society. Now only small tribal groups remain with giant mechanical beasts roam the world openly. The plot will revolve around a female hunter named Aloy who sets out on a journey to explore the open world, meet with other tribes, and potentially learn of the reason she was banished from the tribe when she was just a baby. It’s full of exploration, characters to meet, and a ton of action-packed moments. There’s even a sequel in the works which will continue on the storyline.

#10 Bastion

Supergiant Games is a pretty well-known indie game studio now as they’ve delivered some great hits into the marketplace. However, their first game is still a title that is well worth going back and enjoying. Bastion puts players in the role of a hero known as The Kid. Taking place in a world that’s fallen apart, players are having to go through a barrage of enemies and dangerous obstacles laid out to progress through this interesting narrative journey. Overall, it’s a shorter RPG experience and if you haven’t already played through Bastion then you’re looking at about six hours of gameplay to set aside to complete the narrative.

#9 Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare is a well-known video game development studio that has really thrived on delivering iconic narrative-driven RPG titles. Their history includes some iconic hits such as the Mass Effect franchise along with the iconic high fantasy game series, Dragon Age. One of the installments for that particular series is Dragon Age: Inquisition which is an action role-playing video game where players take on the role of an Inquisitor on a grand journey to deal with the civil unrest in the continent of Thedas.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is quite a large game to go through. There are quests to take on and interesting characters to meet. Likewise, because this franchise has been around for a good long while now, the fan base has really taken up with the installment and is even waiting on the next thrilling adventure to embark on. So far, it looks like this title will remain the latest installment available as we’re still waiting for the next title to come out, Dragon Age 4 to make its way out into the marketplace. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to see Dragon Age 4 hit the PlayStation 4 when it launches so when the time comes, you might need to make an upgrade to a new platform.

#8 Dark Souls III

What can I say about the iconic Souls series that you haven’t heard a thousand times before? From the development team, FromSoftware, the Souls franchise has players enduring a brutally challenging third-person adventure as you embark on a story full of ancient kingdoms and monstrous enemies looking to crush your character into dust. This is the latest mainline installment out that’s not a remake and it’s been such a highly beloved installment that those who are remotely interested in a challenge will have already went through this game. If by chance this somehow ended up not being on your radar then you can’t go wrong with this game especially if you’re up for a title that puts a focus on dodging attacks and lining up a shot.

#7 Borderlands 2

Borderlands was a brand new IP from Gearbox Software and its success of being a popular multiplayer first-person shooter with a focus on gathering loot allowed the studio to continue on with a sequel. Borderlands 2 was released originally back in 2012 but was since ported over to other consoles such as the PlayStation 4 under The Handsome Collection, which came with Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

This game opens up after the events of the first Borderlands game where Handsome Jack has started to rule over Pandora. However, when word gets out that there’s another vault a group of new vault hunters emerged in hopes of tracking it down and seeking the riches it holds inside. Players received another over-the-top action-packed game full of enemies to shoot, gear to grab, and wacky characters to meet.

#6 Monster Hunter: World

Capcom developed Monster Hunter: World in hopes of bringing new players into the fold with a variety of awesome changes that turn this grind-happy, cooperative RPG into something much more palatable for western audiences. The world has expanded considerably, and you’re free to jump in and explore all you want.

Regardless, those of you wanting to take a jump into this long-running video game franchise will find that Monster Hunter: World offers the best bang for your buck. It has the latest mechanics, big open plan layouts for when you’re adventuring around, and being the latest installment, there’s an active community.

#5 Diablo III

Diablo franchise doesn’t have a ton of video games readily available for players but there are three mainline installments. Diablo III for instance plays out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious loot. It’s an isometric hack and slash dungeon crawler. Players could even go through this game with multiplayer gameplay as well which proved to be a popular option. With that said you’ll want to go for Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition as it includes Diablo III along with the Reaper of Souls into a single bundled collection.

#4 Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact was a huge interest in the gaming community as it was free to play game that looked incredibly similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the visuals and combat. Within this campaign, players take the role of a traveler seeking your long-lost sibling in this new and unusual world.

Of course, like any game that’s offered for free, there are in-game purchases that act like your standard loot boxes. Still, you can avoid paying anything and progress through the narrative. It’s a new release at the time of writing this description and one that has plenty of fans enjoying the game right now.

#3 The Witcher 3

Players were able to finish off the trilogy of The Witcher as they once again stepped back into Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher. Players have to deal with the Wild Hunt threat and the invasion of the Northern Kingdom. Meanwhile, Geralt is also searching for Yennefer who is just ahead of Geralt’s trail. Then you of course have Ciri who is on her own unique journey. With a barrage of interesting characters and a game that still holds up well today, there’s no surprise just how popular this series became.

Fans will still find a high fantasy world filled with monsters, and being a Witcher, players are all about taking out these beasts and collecting some big bounties in return. There are also expansions that add just hours on top of hours when it comes to content for players to enjoy. Unfortunately, this narrative relies on players having knowledge of the past two installments so if this is your first installment to The Witcher franchise then you’ll want to take a moment to go back and watch some recaps of the events prior to the start of The Witcher 3.

#2 Bloodborne

Bloodborne was a hit when it was released for the PlayStation 4. Players took control of a Hunter as he traverses through the gothic city of Yharnam, a location known for its medical advances. However, it becomes a mystery as to why the inhabitants have become cursed with a blood-borne disease. This action role-playing title held strong reviews from critics and gamers alike. It’s similar to the Souls series where you’re facing some tough enemies with a focus on knowing just when to strike and dodge. There’s even a DLC expansion that’s worth jumping into called The Old Hunters.

Overall the DLC story is a slight mystery as it involves past hunters that are trapped in a hellish world. This storyline event adds some lore to Bloodborne and gives players a bit more background history of Yharnam but more importantly, developers have added all sorts of new weapons to the mix. There are over ten new weapons, all of which were carefully chosen from fan interaction with the developers.

#1 Persona 5

Persona 5 is one of the best RPG titles available on the PlayStation 4. Taking place in modern-day Tokyo which follows our protagonist who transfers into an academy known as Shujin in a rather peculiar incident forcing him to attend the school. Soon into the school year, the protagonist along with a number of other students awaken with unique powers along with the ability to explore the Metaverse. Forming what they call Phantom Thieves of Hearts, the group seeks to change the hearts of those who are corrupt.

From the bright colorful visuals, an incredible upbeat soundtrack, and gameplay mechanics that make it easy for anyone to enjoy it’s likely on the top of a ton of players RPG list for the PlayStation 4. There’s only one major flaw that might put players off on this game and it’s the length of the campaign. Most will find that the campaign takes nearly a hundred hours to complete and that may be just a bit too much for some to fully go through.