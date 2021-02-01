Top 14 NEW Simulation Games Of 2021

There is never any shortage of simulation games that come out into the marketplace each year. However, if you’re wanting something new to try then we have you covered. Here are the best upcoming simulation games of 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

#14 Skate 4

Recently we got the launch of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 in the market, but that’s not the only skateboarding franchise worth looking into. The Skate series has also done well and we’re getting ready to receive the next installment, Skate 4. After Skate 3 hit the marketplace in 2010, it’s been a long decade of waiting for the next installment, but now we know that Skate 4 is in the works from EA. Unfortunately, when the announcement came out during the EA Play 2020 stream, it wasn’t met with a trailer to hype the title up.

Still, we can expect the same style of gameplay to be present in this upcoming installment. Players will likely be using the analog control scheme to pull off tricks while having a big open world level setup available to roam around. To top things off, there’s a brand new development team working on this franchise with EA building up the team Full Circle. Currently, as far as we know right now, this group is only working on Skate 4. That should hopefully mean we will get the game at some point this year.

#13 Starbase

Starbase is a game set in the future where mankind has begun to work and colonize space. Players are just another individual in this MMO space game where everything is up to you on how you play this game. Players can mine for resources, explore, trade gear, build up space stations, or combat with other players. Best of all, everything in this world is destructible so you might find a swarm of enemies attacking a space station.

Within the madness you might be a person aiding in the attack, defending the station or simply a bystander gearing up to take off and venture towards a new area in hopes of gaining an edge within the player focused economy. Fortunately, there are some anti-griefing measures in place so you do have safe zones and even zones built up by players that can’t be destroyed. Of course, if you’re too much of a misbehaving player then you’ll get picked up and taken to a prison colony.

#12 Hotel Magnate

There is no shortage of simulation games but there are a few unique ones that might pique your interest. For instance, there’s Hotel Magnate, a game that puts you in control of a hotel. Now the game is a bit like The Sims where you’re building up the Hotel, adjusting the rooms, decor, and other aesthetics. However, it then picks up to managing your hotel with staff to ensure the place is up and running.

Like anything, there are occasional hiccups that could spell disaster for your hotel, but if you prepare and have the right staff on the job, you can turn your dead-end hotel experience into a massive profit maker. Not to mention that you’ll eventually work your way up from running a low-end hotel to a beautiful must-stay resort with a casino or a gorgeous destination. As it stands right now, the grand opening for Hotel Magnate is set to take place at some point this year.

#11 Dyson Sphere Program

Dyson Sphere Program puts players into the future where humanity needs energy. To further advance society, more energy is required to power a supercomputer, and it’s your job to capture the energy. Players will travel to an alien planet where you’ll build up structures to harness the power. Of course, just like any management game, there’s a mixture of expanding your factories across the planet while being able to power them and gain energy to send back home. What should make this game a bit unique is that while you’re always in the work of building a production line, the game will alter the different worlds, stars, and resources available.

Ultimately, that means you’re going to need to adjust your strategy with each new game. Currently, Dyson Sphere Program is available for players to start building up automatic production lines right now. However, this is an early access title so you can expect some changes and bugs to be present throughout the development cycle. For now, the developers behind the project are anticipating the game to receive its full launch at some point next year, 2022.

#10 Junkyard Simulator

There can be some oddball simulation games out there that you might not have heard about. Junkyard Simulator is a game that might have flown under the radar, but we’re here to shine some light on it. This is a game that the title probably will tell you everything you’ll need to know. Here you’re working as an owner of a large junkyard as you attempt to bring home the bacon.

Junkyard Simulator is a game all about scavenging for items, gathering scraps of metal, processing the goods, and gaining the funds. You’ll even come across some old beat-up vehicles that can be reworked and flipped. Not to mention that there are customers in need of goods for you to salvage or even take a risk and gamble on a container that might prove to be valuable with loads of scrap metal or a complete dud.

#9 Evil Genius 2

Looking for a fun wacky simulator game then why not keep tabs on Evil Genius 2, a simulator where you’re the mastermind evil genius who is building up a new lair. Players will select their paradise location and start the construction of a lair while training henchmen to do their bidding. As you train your henchmen and keep tabs on your daily tasks to avoid any potential spies that may pop up, your overall goal is to build up a doomsday device with an attempt to conquer the entire world.

There will be four different evil geniuses to pick from as you start your campaign and each will have its unique story narrative. Likewise, you’ll find a variety of henchmen to hire and build-up, though we’re still waiting to see what changes have been made to the overall game since the original installment released back in 2004.

#8 The Sims 5

The Sims 4

We’re hopeful that a new mainline installment releases for The Sims franchise but it might be a stretch for 2021. The Sims 4 is still actively receiving new updates and content packs that give players even more stuff to do. However, it should be a matter of time before we get the announcement of The Sims 5. This franchise is a massively beloved one where players not only can customize their Sims but also make their owns they’ll live in this life simulation title.

Meanwhile, the content pack updates released for The Sims in the past have added even more elements to the franchise such as careers or additional activities that your Sims could partake within. I’m sure that the best of what The Sims 4 had to offer will be present within The Sims 5 along with the usual bumps in visuals. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see when we’ll get our hands on The Sims 5.

#7 Farm Manager 2021

If you ever wanted to work on a farm then you can do so without breaking a sweat or dealing with any unpleasant smells. Farm Manager 2021 puts you in control of a farm where you’ll do everything from tending the fields, take care of the animals, and work on the heavy machinery that makes the daily tasks complete a bit quicker. There are a few different farming simulation video games to pick up today, but this upcoming installment gives players management options as well which means adjusting employee staff and making expansions to your farm.

There are also different seasons and weather elements to be mindful of. As a result, you’ll have to account for what to grow and maintain to turn a profit throughout the year. This could also mean implementing specialized buildings on your property to either transport goods or keep your livestock in a healthy form.

#6 Football Coach the Game 2022

Football or otherwise known as Soccer is an addicting sport to watch and play. With Football Coach the Game 2022 players step into the manager position as you go through your club’s season. Everything from controlling the transfers, your strategies on the field, training your players, and ultimately building a winning team is featured here.

It’s certainly a different take to what we normally see put out into the marketplace for the Football sport. If you’re a fanatic of the sport and want to step into a new position that gives you ultimate control then this is the game worth keeping tabs on. Unfortunately, at the moment, we’re not sure just when Football Coach the Game 2022 will hit the marketplace.

#5 War on the Sea

War on the Sea is a game that throws you into 1942 during a time where war is brewing around the world. However, for this game, you’re battles are strictly within the waters. You’ll have control of your naval combat and taking command of your ships and the tactics you’ll be issuing to your fleet. This is a game that also plays on actual historical naval battles that took place.

With that said, it does look like this is more of a tactical game with more focus on your commands while the game makes use of more realistic physics when a ship gets hit. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for some multiplayer action then you won’t find it here. This is a single-player experience that’s slated to hit the marketplace within February of this year.

#4 Manor Lords

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy and management game. This title puts players in control of a medieval kingdom where you’re able to build up your town with different buildings, craft pathways on the lands, and upkeep the farmlands to ensure you’re stocked with food. However, some battles will come into play which is an area that looks to be taking a more realistic approach. So far the developer behind the project is promising that each battle will have several elements that will help play a big role in the outcome.

For instance, your troops will not only need direction for the formations, but there is potential for fatigue, the equipment being used, and even weather conditions. As a result, it looks like if you’re skilled enough, you can lead a small force to overtake a larger army. Manor Lords is also being created by a solo developer and we’re hoping to see their game hit Steam as an early access title sometime later this year.

#3 Prehistoric Kingdom

Prehistoric Kingdom is a lot like Zoo Tycoon or Jurassic World Evolution. In this game, players will be building up the ultimate zoo experience for families to visit. However, unlike the zoos we have in our world today, Prehistoric Kingdom zoos will be featuring extinct dinosaurs. With the ability to breed and raise these extinct animals in today’s world once again, you’ll have a truly unique entertainment destination.

Not only are you able to have animals like the tyrannosaurus rex or the woolly mammoth, but you’ll need to ensure that their habitats are suited to their needs. That may mean crafting up jungles, rivers, lakes, mountains, and caverns. Furthermore, when you’re not breeding to get the perfect prehistorical animal or decorating the zoo, you’ll need to ensure that you’re well staffed to keep the zoo running and safe for the visitors.

#2 City of Gangsters

City of Gangsters put players into Chicago during the 1920s. Unfortunately, thanks to the prohibition several industries and businesses within the United States have crashed. Fortunately, that means easy money for you if you can stomach the risks that come along with it. Players will be able to start working in the booze industry as you bring in smuggled alcohol into the streets and selling it for a profit. Soon, you’ll get to build up your organization filled with the opportunity to earn a few bucks while working with your connections, keeping away from the law, or being able to pay off the few officers that take notice.

Of course, as you expand more problems may come your way, but the wealth opportunities may be too good to pass up. With prohibition set to end in a decade, players will have limited time to ensure when the booze industry is no longer profitable, you’ll have other avenues of money coming in for your crime syndicate empire.

#1 My Time At Sandrock

From the developer behind My Time At Portia comes their next installment, My Time At Sandrock. This game is quite a bit like My Time At Portia but revamped to offer gamers even more content to go through. Within My Time At Sandrock, players step into a builder set to fix up the city of Sandrock in hopes of giving the area a new chance at life after the apocalypse. Not only are you building up the area, but you’ll have a big open world to explore.

So far we know that the game will feature more side quests, a more enriched narrative, and a ton of characters with their own goals just waiting for you to discover them. Combat has also been updated with the game offering both a mixture of melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics. This is bound to be a great quirky and fun simulation game just like its predecessor. For now, it looks like the developers, Pathea Games, are hoping to get My Time At Sandrock up and running as an early access title this spring.