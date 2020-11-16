PlayStation 5 Before You Buy

It took quite a bit of patience but November finally rolled around and the release of the next-generation video game consoles arrived. While this has been a difficult year for a wide variety of reasons, we at least received the latest video game consoles, and fans who have yet to determine if the PlayStation 5 is worth the pick up then check out our review above. Just like with the Xbox Series X, we got our hands on a PlayStation 5 and can offer our impressions.

There are quite a few platforms you can get behind for gaming such as the PC, consoles to even subscription services. Of course, knowing just what each platform may offer, the pros along with the cons could help save you quite a bit of money. After all these latest consoles certainly are not cheap.

Again, similar to the Xbox Series X Before You Buy, this video upload covers a wide range of topics. From the design to the PlayStation 5, the DualSense controller, gameplay, and features from the console, we hopefully cover just about everything that will help you make an informed decision on whether the PlayStation 5 is a worthwhile purchase.