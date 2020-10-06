Crash Bandicoot 4: All Crates & Hidden Gem Locations | 2-2: Crash Compactor 100% Guide

You’ll have to perform some serious phase-shifting in Crash Bandicoot 4 to get the Hidden Gem in Crash Compactor, the second level of Map 2.

This sprawling stage pits you against flame-throwers and treacherous gauntlets where you’ll have to use your blue mask power-up to hop through walls and make platforms appear beneath you. The levels are only getting harder, so let’s dig in and get all the crates.

More Crash Bandicoot 4 guides:

How To Find The Ridiculous WOAH! Meme | WOAH YEAH! Easter Egg Guide | How To Beat All Bosses | Neo Cortex, N. Tropy & More | How To Get All 4 Colored Gems | Blue, Yellow, Green & Red Locations

2-2: Crash Compactor | All Crates & Hidden Gems

To earn 100% on a level, you need to find 80% of all Wumpa Fruit, die no more than 3 times, find the Hidden Gem, and find all crates. These challenges can be completed in any order. If you die more than 3 times while finding all the crates, you can return and earn the last gem later. All gems you’ve unlocked in a level stay unlocked in future replays.

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time_20201006001358

26/136: No tricks here. Just clear all the crates — including the few on the right, on a small optional path near the start. Keep going until you reach a ledge with an open room on the left.

[Easy-To-Miss] 28/136: Two hidden crates are found in the small interior room to the left, once you encounter the mutant with the flame helmet.

38/136: Dodge the flame jets and spinning gears. There are a bunch in the background, and this set ends with two fruit crates.

[Easy-To-Miss] 39/136: At the blue neon pointer, you’ll have to jump on some circular platforms. In the foreground, there’s a small ledge with one crate.

40/136: The checkpoint crate is ahead. This is where you’ll find the grind rail — and the red gem bonus room. The red gem bonus room is only available if you collected the red gem in N. Sanity Peak.

Don’t miss the hidden bounce crate on the Red Gem path.

[Red Gem] 64/136: There are 24 crates in the red gem bonus area. Make sure you use the hidden bounce crate after the spinning gears to reach the upper area with 2 crates.

68/136: There are 4 crates on the rail grind. After the second crate, immediately jump right to reach a hard one.

69/136: This is the checkpoint crate right after the rail grind. It’s important because there’s an “!” crate beneath it. Drop down and hit the crate, then slide-jump back up.

Drop down and hit this crate to open the Hidden Gem alcove.

Hidden Gem: Hit the “!” crate hidden underneath the checkpoint to open a door to this hidden gem, right behind the masked mutant ahead.

74/136: Above the hidden gem alcove, there’s a small optional path to the right with five crates.

98/136: There are 24 crates in the bonus room. The trick to this room is you need to reach the end, then backtrack back — jump over lots of crates so you have plenty to go back and then back to the exit again with. There’s one tricky crate floating above the bouncing metal crate.

[Easy-To-Miss] 102/136: Past the bonus room, you’ll find a TNT crate near two minions. Smash the lower crate with a spin attack, wait for the TNT to explode, and jump on top of the bouncing metal crate to collect an easy-to-miss crate on top.

108/136: Jump on all 6 crates forming a bridge past that last little puzzle.

109/136: This is the checkpoint crate, and where you’ll gain the phase-shift mask.

[Easy-To-Miss] 112/136: Gain the blue mask, then phase-shift and jump to the platform to the left of the flamethrower trap. There are 3 crates here.

116/136: Climbing the phase-shift gauntlet, get onto the spinning gear on the upper-left and phase-shift to reach a high platform with 4 more crates.

120/136: 3 crates and 1 checkpoint ahead.

[Easy-To-Miss] 121/136: There’s a tricky crate on the wall to the right of the checkpoint. Go down, then to the bounce crates — then phase-shift left and slide-jump up the platforms to reach it.

136/136: Hit the Nitro detonator to get the last crates.