10 Best Video Game Graphics In 2020 [So Far]

We’re now heading into the second half of 2020 and already there have been some incredible video game title launches. We’ve seen some great remakes, sequels, to even brand new IPs hit the marketplace. However, if you’re after some games that look incredibly pleasing then check out our list down below. We’ve tossed out 10 of our favorite graphics found in video games so far this year. It’s very subjective to list games out so don’t think of this list as games ranked in any particular order.

We’re just throwing some great looking games that we’ve had fun with. Likewise, to avoid sound too repetitive about the visuals of each game, we’re going to just showcase the game title, what platforms it’s currently available on at the time of writing this, and our Before You Buy episode if available. This way not only you’ll get some details about the game but also raw gameplay footage with our thoughts on the title.

#10 Nioh 2

Platforms: PS4

Nioh 2 takes place fifty years before the original installment. Within the game, players take the role of a mercenary who is half-human and half-demon. Even though our protagonist may be pumping demon blood inside, he takes on contacts to kill off other demons that prove to be troublesome. If you’re familiar with the first installment then you’re going to feel pretty much right at home with the sequel. Combat is a bit like a souls game in that you’re going to be focusing on the battle and making adjustments while fighting. It’s not a hack-and-slash, so definitely looking at your equipment, knowing how to properly dodge attacks and when to strike is key here.

#9 Gears Tactics

Platforms: PC

Gears Tactics is a spin-off turn-based tactical strategy title for the Gears of War franchise. The transition from a third-person action title to a tactical strategy game is pulled off rather well. It’s all about tactical battles as you make your way through map layouts and fight against the variety of locust horde. Each also has a unique attribute which makes having to pull off executions in a particular way such as avoiding an enemy that will explode leaving poisonous gas behind. There are even campaign missions that will have players complete optional secondary side quests throughout. If you haven’t played a Gears game before then you’ll still be fine jumping into this installment as the game takes place before the events of the first Gears of War title.

Find more great games on the next page!