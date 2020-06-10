Iron Man VR Pre-Order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

The Marvel cinematic universe is well-known today and with it comes a slew of familiar characters that not too long ago would have been completely unknown to a largely untapped audience that didn’t gravitate to comic books. These characters are not only familiar to viewers worldwide, but they become loved and carry a fan base far larger than possibly ever before. With such hits as Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, it looks like we have a new Marvel title to potentially get excited for. Iron Man VR tells a story that will give players an inside look of being Tony Stark, a genius inventor, and a hero. However, there will be ghosts from his past that will confront him.

  • Developer: Camouflaj
  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Platforms: PS4
  • Release: July 3, 2020

Iron Man VR Standard Edition

Standard Edition pre-order includes…
  • Full Game

Iron Man VR Standard Edition Pre-order $39.99 | PS4

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron VR Bundle includes…
  • Full Game
  • PSVR Headset
  • PS Camera
  • Move Motion Controllers x2
  • Demo Disc 3.0

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle Pre-order $349.99 | PS4