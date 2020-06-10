Iron Man VR Pre-Order Guide | Everything You Need To Know
The Marvel cinematic universe is well-known today and with it comes a slew of familiar characters that not too long ago would have been completely unknown to a largely untapped audience that didn’t gravitate to comic books. These characters are not only familiar to viewers worldwide, but they become loved and carry a fan base far larger than possibly ever before. With such hits as Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, it looks like we have a new Marvel title to potentially get excited for. Iron Man VR tells a story that will give players an inside look of being Tony Stark, a genius inventor, and a hero. However, there will be ghosts from his past that will confront him.
Iron Man VR
- Developer: Camouflaj
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platforms: PS4
- Release: July 3, 2020
Iron Man VR Standard Edition
Standard Edition pre-order includes…
- Full Game
Iron Man VR Standard Edition Pre-order $39.99 | PS4
PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle
PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron VR Bundle includes…
- Full Game
- PSVR Headset
- PS Camera
- Move Motion Controllers x2
- Demo Disc 3.0
PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle Pre-order $349.99 | PS4