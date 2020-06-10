Iron Man VR Pre-Order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

The Marvel cinematic universe is well-known today and with it comes a slew of familiar characters that not too long ago would have been completely unknown to a largely untapped audience that didn’t gravitate to comic books. These characters are not only familiar to viewers worldwide, but they become loved and carry a fan base far larger than possibly ever before. With such hits as Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, it looks like we have a new Marvel title to potentially get excited for. Iron Man VR tells a story that will give players an inside look of being Tony Stark, a genius inventor, and a hero. However, there will be ghosts from his past that will confront him.

Iron Man VR

Developer: Camouflaj

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: July 3, 2020

Iron Man VR Standard Edition

Standard Edition pre-order includes…

Full Game

Iron Man VR Standard Edition Pre-order $39.99 | PS4

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron VR Bundle includes…

Full Game

PSVR Headset

PS Camera

Move Motion Controllers x2

Demo Disc 3.0

PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle Pre-order $349.99 | PS4