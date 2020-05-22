The Best Games Worth Playing on Apple iPad

The Apple iPad is quite a popular tablet. It’s a great tool to use in a variety of areas in your life. From taking notes, writing papers, browsing the web, to even playing some video games. If you’re wanting something to enjoy while on-the-go through the use of your iPad then we can recommend some great video game titles worth checking into. In no particular order, take a look at these ten great video game titles available right now on the iPad.

#10 Civilization VI

If you like strategy games then chances are you already known and enjoy the Civilization franchise. This is a longrunning franchise with the latest entry being Civilization VI. The game originally released in 2016 for the PC platform, but has since moved to other platforms, one of which being iOS. Players can enjoy the full turn-based strategy 4X game right on their tablet and it’s proven to quite a popular game on the iPad. If you’re unfamiliar with this franchise, players essentially guide a civilization from ancient times to modern-day. Of course, it’s a struggle as you’ll have to manage your people, gathering resources, complete different upgrades, and ultimately deal with rival groups that may come up in battle. Of course, there is always the chance you can engage in trading along with negotiations with other leaders, allowing you to avoid conflicts when possible and potentially gaining some allies.

This installment also has a few expansions available which can further give you content to enjoy. Of course, if you’re unsure if this game is worth playing then you can download the app completely for free. This will give you a total of sixty turns to try the gameplay out and decide from there if you wish to purchase the game and continue your progress. With that said, you will have to purchase the expansion separately after you purchase the full game.

#9 Stardew Valley

Chances are you are familiar with the franchise, Harvest Moon. It was a simulator type video game where players take on an old farm and turn it around. Along the way you’ll meet NPCs, attend events, and could even get married to start a relationship during your farm managing adventure. However, that series has had its share of ups and downs. It was a series of downs that sparked indie development studio, ConcernedApe, to build up their own video game title to answer some of the previous Harvest Moon failures. All-in-all, this is a Harvest Moon adventure game that fans would enjoy and it’s sparked enough attention that it even gained interest from players that have never picked up a Harvest Moon title.

This game follows a character who decides that the busy city life is no longer something they wish to endure. After your grandfather passed, you discover the farm was left to you which gives you the exit away from city life for a more relaxing and hard labored job of being a farmer. You’ll have to turn things around for this farm which means tending the fields, preparing for crops, scavenging for resources, meeting townsfolk, and even housing livestock. It’s a game that has plenty of fans enjoying the simple but addicting farming simulation and best of all the game is available on iPad. It’s become such a commercial success, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a sequel come out in the near future, but in the meantime, check out this installment if you have yet to do so.

#8 Life is Strange

Life is Strange is an episodic adventure game that tells a mature story based around friendship, love, loss, and revenge. Fortunately for you, if you’re just now getting into this game then all of the episodes are already out. Players take on the role of Max, a young female student who gets accepted to a prestigious school located in her old hometown. Returning back to Arcadia Bay triggers some type of supernatural power of Max which would allow players to rewind time. This new power along with reconnecting with an old best friend sparks a grand adventure that uncovers some of the town’s darkest secrets.

This is an adventure game where most of the gameplay is based around exploring the area, solving puzzles, and player choices. The latter is also a big portion of the gameplay narrative and depending on your choices could alter the story told for various characters. There’s a good reason why this game is cherished years after its release as the narrative will quickly suck you in. Of course, you’ll just have to play it for yourself to see. Currently, Life is Strange, along with its prequel, Before The Storm are available on iOS, though Life is Strange 2 has yet to make its way onto the iOS platform.

#7 Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate can be quite dated as it first released in 1998, but there’s a reason that this game continues to get brought up and ported to new platforms. It’s a classic RPG video game that was developed by BioWare. In a lot of ways this game really set up so many other franchises for their dungeons & Dragons-style RPG releases. When you purchase this title, you can still expect the full 60-hour gameplay campaign along with some additional content added since the title first released. If you’re after a long RPG experience then you can’t go wrong with this classic, which follows a story of traveling through this open world, trying to solve a mystery behind a new crisis, though as you dive deeper into the mystery, new dark secrets from your past begin to uncover.

#6 Papers, Please

Papers, Please is quite the unique but addicting puzzle game. In this title players take the role of a border-crossing immigration officer set in a fictional country. It’s a strict job as you call people up, investigate their passport, and decide on whether they are able to enter the country or not. This is mainly a puzzle game, you’ll need to keep a keen eye on the passport information, ensure that everything is correct along with abiding by any new rules or regulations that come up. If you let the wrong person in then you may find some reflection in your pay.

Speaking of pay, the game does put players in control of how the money is spent from your job. You can secure certain items such as food or medicine for your family. Likewise, you need to make sure you move enough people through during your job so that you’re able to get a decent wage. Things can ramp up quite quickly, making you decide on tough choices with your funds while also going through the mundane work as an immigration officer. Knowing who to turn away, detain and let in is not always easy. There could be terrorists that have stolen passports and forged paperwork, keeping you on your toes each and every day you start your shift.