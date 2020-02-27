How To Get Refunds On GoG | GoG Galaxy Guide

GoG Galaxy is one of the best storefronts to buy old games, but for the longest time, they were also one of the stingiest online stores when it came to refunds. That’s finally changing with the latest policy update, detailed in a GoG Galaxy Support Center post. You can now get refunds on any game, no questions asked — as long as you request a refund within 30 days of purchase. This is a huge change, and makes me a lot more inclined to purchase old games that might not work properly on modern hardware.

Other storefronts like Steam have a slightly different policy. Steam will offer refunds for any game, no matter how long you’ve owned it, so long as you’ve played it for less than two hours. GoG Galaxy has the opposite plan — you can play a game for an unlimited amount of hours (in some circumstances) and still request a refund before the 30 days time limit.

GoG Galaxy, like Steam, approaches refunds in a case-by-case basis, so it’s important you don’t try to use this to scam developers. Personally, I would only use this incase I bought a game that simply doesn’t work, no matter how hard I try to get it working. It’s happened before on GoG, and now you can buy good old games without fear of wasting your money on something that just refuses to work.

What You Need To Know About The New Refund Policy: You can request a refund for any game within 30 days after purchase . Even if you’ve launched and played the game. You can request a refund by submitting a request here . Pre-orders can be refunded at any time before release, and 30 days after release. DLC can only be refunded for a full pack — if you purchase a Season Pass, you can’t refund a single piece of DLC. There is no limit to the amount of refunds you can request, but GoG.com has the right to refuse any refund on a case-by-case basis.



This new refund policy fixes one of the only major drawbacks of buying off Gog.com. GoG Galaxy is great for many reasons — the handy technical support for one, but sometimes games just don’t work no matter what you try. Games released on GoG have patches / launchers that make them easier to play on modern systems, and they’re totally DRM-free, meaning you can save your games on an HD for safekeeping.