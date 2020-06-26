Top 20 New PlayStation 4 Games Of 2020

The PlayStation 4 has a strong life cycle so far since its release and while we are getting close to the launch of next-generation consoles, we still have plenty of new titles to look forward in playing on the PS4 in 2020. We’re going to showcase some of our most anticipated video games releasing on the PlayStation 4 this coming year down below. However, with that said, you definitely want to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll continue to monitor this article and make new updates when additional video game titles are announced.

#20 Nioh 2

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PS4

Release: March 13, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Nioh 2 is actually a prequel to the original installment in that it takes place fifty years before the events of the first installment. Within the game, players take the role of a mercenary who is half human and half demon. Even though our protagonist may be pumping demon blood inside, he takes on contacts to kill off other demons that prove to be troublesome. If you’re familiar with the first installment then you’re going to feel pretty much right at home with the sequel.

Combat is a bit like a souls game in that you’re going to be focusing on the battle and making adjustments while fighting. It’s not a hack-and-slash, so definitely looking at your equipment, knowing how to properly dodge attacks and when to strike is key here. With that said, there’s a ton of mechanics they throw at you so having played Nioh originally would probably be a big help before diving into Nioh 2. Of course, if you pace yourself and take time to understand the mechanics then you’ll have an easier time all around when going through this game.

#19 Call of Duty: Warzone

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 10, 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

When it comes to the Call of Duty franchise, there is no slowing the series down. We receive installments consistently and from a variety of series. The most recent installment to have released is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is a reboot to the Modern Warfare series that released last-generation of consoles. One thing is for sure, there are a ton of players that actively go out and pick up new installments in order to enjoy online gameplay against others. In fact, that was the sole reason Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launched without a campaign attached.

At any rate, there may be some gamers out there that are not fond of jumping to a new installment each time in order to find an active online community. As a result, Call of Duty: Warzone may prove to be not only a viable option for those that enjoy online Call of Duty gameplay, but an installment that will be around for a good while. After being rumored and leaked, Call of Duty: Warzone finally made its way out into the market in March of 2020.

This is a free-to-play game mode for players to jump online and play much like other battle royale games available today. By teaming up in squads or going out in a solo match, players are ultimately dropped into a large map and from there must venture out to find resources such as weapons. From there, it’s a battle to be the last man standing as the map size slowly shrinks over time.

#18 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Developer: Toys for Bob

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Release: October 2, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Crash Bandicoot is back with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. We’ve seen several past Crash Bandicoot titles release into the market after Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, but this installment will take place following the events of the third mainline installment. In this game, a few years have passed since Uka Uka, Dr. Cortex, and N. Tropy was sent to the end of time and space. However, it appears that the three have found a way to escape their imprisonment and by doing so they left an exit for the rest of the nefarious villains to also flood out into the world again. As a result, Crash Bandicoot and Coco will have to once again restore order.

This installment looks like it will feel and act very much the same as the original trilogy that Naughty Dog developed, however, the studio rebuilt the mechanics from the ground up. As a result, you can expect the platformer to perform as expected on modern platforms. In this title, players will also find that there will be larger levels and bigger boss fights. Furthermore, it seems that we may get tossed into the role of other characters as well such as Dr. Neo Cortext and that could give a better insight behind some of his actions or views.

#17 Predator: Hunting Grounds

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Who isn’t a fan of the Predator franchise? This movie series has had a following for decades and in 2020 we’re going to get a new video game installment based on the IP. IllFonic is bringing out Predator: Hunting Ground, an online multiplayer asymmetric shooter experience. What we know so far about the game is that there will be a group of special ops that must complete a series of objectives all while one player takes on the role of the predator. It’s the predator’s job to track down the players within the dense and lush map.

We don’t know how easy it will be for the group to lay down traps and prevent their entire team from being wiped out from the Predator, but we imagine there will be a few elements to make use of especially looking back at their previous survival horror release, Friday the 13th: The Game. Currently, there doesn’t appear to be any word on when this game will launch in 2020 but it’s currently a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

#16 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, XSX

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBD

Competitive Multiplayer: TBD

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise had been waiting for over a year to see what the next mainline installment would be after the 2018 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release. It was the beginning of May that we got the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next epic installment to the long running franchise. As the name suggests, this game will be putting players into a new tale set in the Viking age where players take the role of a Viking leader during an expansion. While we’re still waiting for more information to come out, it does look like there will be plenty of exploration, much like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. With a few kingdoms spread across the land and the ability to build up your own settlement, this could be quite an immersive world to take in. There’s even word of a season pass that will grant players some Beowulf levels, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see just what all this game entails.