Top 10 New FPS Games Of 2020

2020 is going to be filled with plenty of video games both for current generation consoles and the upcoming platforms from Microsoft along with Sony. We’re already checking off the calendar for these exciting releases and if you’re looking to get a heads up on some great FPS then let us lend a hand. We’re marking down some of the best and most anticipated FPS titles coming down the pipeline. Likewise, we’re going to keep this article updated on the very latest so make sure to give this page a bookmark and check back for new titles added into the mix below.

#10 Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Developer: Croteam

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online & Local

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Serious Sam is about to get a fourth main installment to the franchise. The game was announced back in 2014 but the developers are still working on the title to see the game release fully into the market. Just like the past installments, this will be an arcade-action FPS kind of game though not too many details have emerged out from developers Croteam at the moment. With that said, they are attempting to make a quite ambitious game and have been working on getting a hundred thousand enemies on screen for players to fight against. While this feat may not come to fruition, it looks like there is no limit to what the developers will attempt to bring out into Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass.

#9 Payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Overkill Software

Platforms: TBD

Release: TBD

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Note: Payday 2 image.

Payday is going to hopefully receive its third main installment in 2020. The video game franchise was developed under Overkill Software and it seems that they have been working on Payday 3 since 2017 but as previously reported, the game was being developed with no intentions of rushing it out into the market. There is certainly a gap between this upcoming installment and Payday 2 which launched back in 2013. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, the game is a first-person shooter that is played with cooperative multiplayer in mind.

Overall, the game revolves around successfully completing heists with a crew. The game would put players into situations in which a crew of four would have to figure out how to rob banks to armored cars. We don’t know just what all Payday 3 will hold but outside of improved visuals, we’re sure that there will be more diverse heists and tactics used.

#8 Disintegration

Developer: V1 Interactive

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Disintegration is an interesting game. This is a sci-fi FPS, created by Marcus Lehto who help create the Halo franchise. In Disintegration players take the pilot seat in an advanced robotic style tank as you battle against other pilots and ground soldiers. Speaking of ground soldiers you’ll be commanding the soldiers as you battle as well so this FPS has some RTS elements attached to the game as well.

While there is a big focus in this game on combat and PvP, there is a single-player campaign attached as well. Gameplay gives us some Titanfall 2 vibes, but we’ll have to wait and see just how it does when it finally makes its way out into the market in 2020.

#7 XIII

Developer: Microids

Publisher: Microids

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Do you remember XIII? It was a cel-shaded video game title that was released on the PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox and GameCube platforms back in 2003. The video game title was a hit and grew a following though it left players with a cliffhanger with a sequel planned. That sequel never came to fruition but now years later we’re getting a remake. That remake was supposed to hit the market in November 2019 but has since pushed back to 2020.

Overall, players take on the role of a man who lost his memories. You are accused of murdering the President of the United States of America and since you don’t have any memories of the events leading prior, you embark on a journey to figure out what happened and potentially prove your innocence.

#6 Crossfire X

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Crossfire is a popular free-to-play FPS within Asia but it will soon see a new release on the Xbox One in 2020. Known as Crossfire X, the game will remain mostly the same with players being split into two factions as you attempt to go through various game modes. We’re likely going to see a big overhaul in terms of visuals and we know that there will be a story campaign for players to go through. We don’t know what the story will be based about but we do know that Smilegate is partnering up with Remedy Entertainment to bring out a campaign. For now, we’re still waiting for gameplay footage to release online before we get a real look at the upcoming title release.