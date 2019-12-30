Top 10 New Switch Games Coming in 2020

The Nintendo Switch is continuing to do well in the market since it was released. This console hybrid allows players to take their gaming on the go or enjoyed docked and played at home. We’re going to see plenty of new and exciting exclusives in 2020 and if you’re looking to keep track of some of the more anticipated titles for the Nintendo Switch in 2020 then check out our list below. We’ll continue to update and monitor this list but for now, here are the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games coming in 2020.

#10 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

If you enjoyed Tarsier Studio’s Little Nightmares than you may have been holding out hope that a sequel would be in the works. The development team kept it a secret until Gamescom 2019 where it was unveiled that Little Nightmares 2 would be releasing in 2020. The sequel to the platformer is inbound, but you’ll be taking on the role of a new child named Mono.

It’s been stated that this game will take place after Six had escaped the Maw, but a new series of hostile worlds and obstacles are in your way of freedom. This game is a fairly new announced title right now at the time of writing this so not a whole lot of information has been released so far. You can likely expect plenty of new hostile levels to progress through and it seems that players will be able to wield some items in the level, likely to use against the horrifying enemies littered throughout the in-game world.

#9 Gods & Monsters

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

During E3 2019 Ubisoft took to the stage during their press briefing. It was during this briefing that we got the first reveal of a brand new IP, Gods & Monsters. We only got a small trailer but this is from the same development team that previously worked on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. For now, it looks like the development team wanted to stick with the deep lore of Greek mythology with an open world for players to explore. Speaking of the world, another aspect that gamers are quickly comparing this title to is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The upcoming title does look to have taken some aesthetic cues from the Nintendo exclusive but we’re not sure if this game will top the installment when it launches.

In terms of the story, Gods & Monsters will follow a hero who must save the gods. After the gods were fallen to Typhon, the hero was granted special powers in hopes that the player can maneuver through the world and defeat the monsters that flood the environments. For now, all we have is a cinematic trailer to the game so we’re having to wait until some gameplay footage is released into the public in order to see just how the mechanics will handle.

#8 Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

Developer: Toybox

Publisher: Rising Star Games

Platforms: NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Do you recall Deadly Premonition? It w as a video game released back in 2010 and while it wasn’t a massive success, it grew a cult following. A lot of people compared to the game to Twin Peaks and felt that if the famed director and co-creator of the show, David Lynch, would have made the show into a game then that’s what Deadly Premonition would have been. This was a third-person survival horror game that followed a young FBI agent into a small town due to a strange murder case. Players are then introduced to this offbeat town where its clear that supernatural entities are at play.

During the September 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation, it was unveiled that not only will Nintendo Switch players receive a port of the game through the online market place but a sequel was inbound. We don’t have a ton of information now, but we do know that the story follows a young FBI agent named Aaliyah Davis who reopens an old investigation that takes her to the original protagonist, Francis York Morgan.

#7 No More Heroes 3

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Publisher: Marvelous

Platforms: NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Set two years after the events of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes comes to No More Heroes III. The video game will retain the hack-and-slash the series is known for while featuring our protagonist Travis Touchdown. It seems that a new threat has emerged leaving Travis to stop an alien invasion and save humanity.

This will also mark ten years since the release of No More Heroes II so we’re expecting plenty of gamers interested in picking up the title, though, with such a large gap, we’re wondering if the development team has kept in-mind for newcomers.

#6 Doom Eternal

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, Google Stadia

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Who doesn’t love Doom? It’s a video game franchise that has been around for years and while we had a short spurt of time where we didn’t really get anything from the franchise, id Software changed things around by bringing out a 2016 remake. Doom was an instant hit as it brought back the action-packed gameplay as you step into the shoes of Doom Slayer taking out demon scum. Now that you’re likely already done with the remake, you might have adverted your attention to its sequel, Doom Eternal. This installment will follow the events of the 2016 Doom remake where demons have invaded Earth. It’s now your job to save humanity by any means necessary.

This time around you’ll have new but familiar scenery to roam as you attempt to take out the otherworldly creatures flocking the planet. There’s even a game mode attached called Invasion where an online player could join into your campaign as one of the demons in hopes of taking you out. This will add a nice little layer of complexity as you can never be too sure just where you may run into a tough battle. Of course, this mode can be turned off and you’ll be able to enjoy the game without the sudden random player appearance.