10 Biggest Last Generation Games That Desperately Need A New Installment

With each generation of consoles, there are a number of new IPs that release into the market. Some of these IPs are instant hits that spark a number of main installments and spin-off games. However, others tend to fall into the shadows from other games. They may not necessarily be bad, but potential sleeper hits or otherwise overlooked. We’re at the end of this generation of video game consoles but we’re still holding out hope that some of these past generation video game titles will make a triumphant return. These games were first launched in the last generation consoles and while some of them may have been remastered for current generation systems, we’re seeking a new installment or a sequel which will continue on with the narrative journey.

#10 Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs puts you in the role of Shen, an undercover cop gone rogue criminal agent who rises through the ranks of the Triads as he takes down the Chinese mob. The video game did come out onto the latest generation of consoles but originally released on the last generation in 2012. While the game reviewed well, we haven’t seen any word on a new installment to the series though a spin-off was in the works. Developers crafting up the spin-off Triad Wars decided to scrap the project feeling it wasn’t right for the fans who loved the IP. Furthermore, there is currently a film adaptation in the works starring Donnie Yen though it doesn’t have an official release date as of yet.

#9 Dead Space Series

Dead Space takes place in the distant future where players control Isaac Clarke, an engineer for spacecrafts. When a ship sends out a distress signal, Isaac Clarke, and a team head out in hopes to fix the ship while bringing the crew back up and running their mining operations. However, various difficulties and mishaps cause Isaac with his crew to be left with a very slim chance of survival. Players are up against a slew of Necromorphs, vile creatures that reanimate dead corpses. To make gameplay a bit more tense and horrifying, developers eliminate the heads-up display, rendering most of the vital signs and other necessary info within Isaac’s suit.

There’s a total of three main installments available along with some spin-off titles, but since 2013, this series has laid dormant. Likewise, this last installment wasn’t as highly received though it’s possible for this franchise to go back into its roots. After all, we have seen the same thing happen with the Resident Evil franchise with the latest installment going back to the same gameplay mechanics that the series started out with rather than being the over-the-top action-packed journey Capcom has been delivering over the past few years.

#8 Left 4 Dead Series

It would be surprising if you haven’t heard or have at least played one of the two Left 4 Dead titles available on the market today. The franchise was brought out by Valve where players can gather together in a cooperative game mode to fight off a variety of undead zombies. Aimed more as a first-person shooter action title, there are several weapons to pick up to take down zombies as you progress through the campaign. All-in-all, the game offers relatively short levels as players are mainly tasked with reaching a certain area to escape the infected city but the online community has made several new maps and campaigns to enjoy after you completely finish the games.

Again, a game that Valve owns fails to have a third installment which is odd as this game series was a huge hit. There’s still active players enjoying the past titles today and a new entry would certainly be welcomed by a fan base. Unfortunately, there’s no news regarding a new entry to the series, but since 2012, there has been a few DLC releases to further add to the Left 4 Dead 2 entry.

#7 BioShock Series

Created under development studio Irrational Games, BioShock was a hit when it first launched into the market in 2007. The game series acts as an FPS though set in cities that are cut off from the world speaking of which, the first installment takes place in an underwater city known as the Rapture which also hosts the location for BioShock 2, an installment that acts as a sequel to the original title.

BioShock Infinite takes on a new story in a city known as Columbia that hovers above the clouds in the sky. All three stories are mature in nature and as of today, there’s no new information set on when we can see the next installment of the franchise. Irrational Games has since disbanded leaving the IP in the hands of 2K Games who have stated in 2014 that the series would continue on. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just if we get a new main installment on the latest generation consoles. However, the first three titles are well worth the pickup on last gen consoles or through remastered editions available on the current generation platforms.

#6 Portal Series

Portal has been an iconic franchise for a number of years which for the most part acts as a puzzle type video game where players must figure out a means to overcome obstacles. There is certainly a bit of thinking with some trial and error involved to complete the level. Much like the running joke that goes with Valve, there has yet to be a third installment but we’re still wanting to jump back into the franchise in very near future. Portal launched all the way back in 2007 but arguably the better entry is Portal 2 as it provides cooperative gameplay. Though we don’t have a third installment officially from Valve, there has been a number of fan developed titles along with spin-off titles.