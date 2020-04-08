Game Ports Available On Android & iPhone You Probably Didn’t Know About

Mobile games as of late are being played on smartphones and tablets. While most handheld video game consoles are becoming secondary to our daily smartphone drivers then it doesn’t come to much of a surprise that developers would be looking at mobile devices as an avenue to bring their catalog of video game titles. While we are used to seeing ports of popular video game titles hit the latest platforms, there are several video game titles being ported to our smartphones and tablets. While you may know some of the more common title ports such as the Grand Theft Auto franchise, XCOM, and the Final Fantasy series, here are a few ports you might not be familiar with.

#17 Hotline Miami

Indie games are pretty easy to find releasing into the market daily. However, few make the same reception and attention-grabbing success that AAA games hit. One of those small titles that made a huge splash into the market was Dennaton Games’ Hotline Miami. The video game acted like an old school twin-stick shooter set in a top-down perspective. This mature game was set in 1989 in Miami where our protagonist has been tasked with taking out a Russian mafia. Of course, facing the mafia is not going to be easy so expect some guns blazing action throughout.

While the game was a massive hit and has since released on all major platforms since its initial launch of 2012, if you own an Android smartphone or tablet then you’re also able to enjoy the fun. Hotline Miami managed to make it on the Android Google Play store marketplace back in March of 2015. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for iOS.

#16 Bully

Bully is an iconic video game from Rockstar Games that released initially back in 2006. Much like most Rockstar Games that launch, there was a bit of controversy surrounding it due to the nature of the game. Players will follow a student named Jimmy that gets tossed into Bullworth Academy but it’s within the school that Jimmy learns that most of the students attending the academy are bullies and snobs. As a result, Jimmy sets off to bring peace onto the school by fighting back the bullies while traveling around the open world school environment.

Combat is more lighthearted than what you would find in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Players will be able to use an assortment of weapons that range from slingshots, marbles, to marbles. The video game, in general, was a huge hit initially and for years now fans have been seeking a sequel to launch into the market though Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcement regarding a new installment. However, over the years we have seen rumors and supposed leaks that suggest a Bully 2 may be coming out sooner than later but for now, players can enjoy the first title on an assortment of platforms such as your smartphone and tablet.

#15 Crazy Taxi Classic

Crazy Taxi is an arcade classic hit that was put out initially in arcades by Sega in 1999 where it grew in popularity and spread to home consoles. Within the game, players take the role of a taxi driver that must pick up riders and deliver them to their destination in the fastest amount of time. However, if you arrive too late or get into too many wrecks, your passenger will end up leaving. It’s a constant race against the clock to deliver the most amount of passengers and rake up a ton of cash along the way. Likewise, the game came with a killer soundtrack thanks to music provided by massive bands at the moment such as The Offspring and Bad Religion.

Over the years there have been several installments released from the franchise with a few of them being available on the mobile platforms. We’re suggesting you take a look at the first installment which is titled simply as Crazy Taxi Classic. This game still holds up today and its mechanics are easy to navigate through the hectic and crowded cities.

#14 Max Payne

Max Payne was a fantastic video game when it launched back in 2001. The game revolved around a former NYPD officer who is now a detective seeking out the answers to a case that cost the lives of his wife and daughter. This case would lead him into a big conspiracy that involves the military and a new designer drug that has hit the streets. Acting as a third-person shooter, one of the components that made Max Payne such a big hit was the bullet time effect which was popularized by The Matrix. While the game launched initially on the PlayStation 2, gamers can now enjoy the game on the go with their smartphones.

#13 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the more popular Star Wars titles to ever release. This is an RPG that takes place thousands of years before the first film which means both the Jedi and Sith are great in numbers. Through the epic journey, players are given freedom of how they progress their character and story as you can determine if you wish to side with the Jedi or fall into the lure of the dark side. Developers, Aspyr Media Inc., have stated that the mobile video game contains the full experience from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and because of that, this game will require over 2.4GB of internal storage. If you’re okay with losing out on some storage space and happen to be a fan of the Star Wars films then you won’t want to miss out on this incredible journey.

#12 Sega Forever

It was back in June of 2017 that Sega rolled out their service known as Sega Forever. This would bring out a number of classic video game titles for players to enjoy for free on the iOS and Android platforms with intentions of bringing it over to other platforms as well. The video games range from titles that launched back on the Sega Genesis, Sega CD, and even Dreamcast. As a result, you’ll want to follow the service to see just what video game is added into the marketplace next as you can already enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, Gunstar Heroes, and their latest release at the time of writing this, Shining Force II.

#11 Telltale Games

Telltale Games may not be around anymore to deliver fans deep narrative journeys but there’s a large catalog of video game titles you can enjoy now. Unfortunately, several of these video game titles may not wrap up its narrative journey due to the fact that Telltale Games is no longer with us. But you can enjoy The Walking Dead series which has spanned across several installments with the last one in the works currently thanks to Skybound picking back up the series after studio’s closure. Outside of The Walking Dead, there is Game of Thrones, Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy.