14 Video Games That Will Make You Cry

Just like all other forms of media, video games can really convey an emotion out of viewers. From battling down brute enemies for revenge to fun whimsical adventures suitable for all ages, there are all sorts of great video game titles available to play for any occasion.

However, if you’re looking for a real tear-jerker that will make your eyes water or pull on your heartstrings then you’ve come to the right list. Within this list, we’re going to showcase some of the saddest video game titles to have released into the market.

With that said, there are probably a number of video games you’re already thinking about. It would be easy to go back and select a few of the older video game titles that made us teary eye for one reason or another such as Red Dead Redemption. However, we’re going to look at some of the newer video game titles that left us heartbroken.

In this list, we’re going to showcase some of the saddest video game titles we’ve played in recent years. From character motives to the overall narrative journey, these are some video games that are best played with tissues nearby.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the saddest video game titles of the last few years. Likewise, we want to know what video game title, in general, made you cry the most?

#14 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Ending

Almost 18 years after the release of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the gaping wound left by the game’s ending still stings. Despite being filled to the brim with lengthy explanations of fictionalized politics and plenty of classic subterfuge, players are forced to commit a truly horrible act at the game’s climax. Yes, commit–this doesn’t just involve watching a sad cutscene.

Still considered one of the best games ever made, Metal Gear Solid 3 is set in 1964, 31 years prior to the events of the original Metal Gear. The story follows the FOX operative Naked Snake as he attempts to rescue a Russian rocket scientist, sabotage an experimental superweapon, and assassinate his defected former boss. It’s action-packed, but that action is dotted with evocative human moments that stay with players decades later.

#13 FFXV Lunafreya’s Death

Four handsome guys on a crazy road trip to defeat a bad guy will make you cry? It’s more likely than you’d think. Final Fantasy games are known for their incredible narratives, and XV is no exception. While the title is filled with plenty of corny jokes and down-to-Earth dude dynamics, one particular scene at the game’s mid-point serves a serious gut punch to players. (The ending is no cakewalk either).

The world of Eos is almost entirely dominated by the empire of Niflheim, who seek control of the magical Crystal protected by the Lucian royal family. Insomnia, the capital of Lucis, is the only place free from the empire, and on the eve of peace negotiations, Niflheim decides to attack this last stronghold and steal the Crystal they so desperately seek. Noctis, the heir to the Lucian throne, goes on a quest with his buddies to get the Crystal back and kick some Niflheim butt.

The game’s emotional weight has been mentioned by critics as one of the most impressive aspects of XV. Too bad it involves so much Kleenex to handle.

#12 Tidus Yuna FFX

While Final Fantasy X has occasionally gone down in history for the wrong reasons (we’re looking at you, Tidus), one glance at the game’s synopsis and you know you’re in for some pain. All the hilarious voice acting in the world can’t prevent the emotional turmoil Yuna’s journey throws at you as you explore the world of Spira.

Playing Tidus, a star athlete throw into another world with no warning, you take part in a quest to defeat a rampaging beast known cryptically as ‘Sin.’ This enemy wields plenty of painful secrets of its own, but it’s the relationship between Tidus and Yuna that takes center stage. A delightful himbo in every way, Tidus doesn’t quite realize what is expected of the blossoming summoner until it’s nearly too late.

A painful love story combined with some of the best gameplay and characters in the series makes FFX one of the best entries in the franchise, period.

#11 Red Dead Redemption 2

The Red Dead Redemption franchise has a strong following. Players really enjoy taking the role of an outlaw, making a name for themselves, and deciding on whether they want to start becoming a noble character or one that townsfolk flee in fear from. Red Dead Redemption 2 takes place before the events of Red Dead Redemption where players follow the infamous Dutch Van Der Linde gang. With former protagonist John Marston involved and our new hero Arthur Morgan, this game is filled with all sorts of unique characters, quests, and locations. It’s a story based around romance, redemption, revenge, and ultimately becoming the person you want to be.

While the Dutch Van Der Linde Gang has been chased all across the country, the gang continues to fight for the hope that perhaps they’ll finally break away and live a peaceful life. Of course, the story has you rooting for Arthur Morgan to find that life of bliss that he’s been after for so long now. Not to mention, knowing the storyline before Red Dead Redemption with John Marston makes that initial installment all the sadder.

#10 Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange made our list a few times and for good reason, the narrative journey is one that quite compelling and keeps players interest. The latest installment, at the time of writing this, is Life is Strange 2 which follows the same gameplay mechanics and set up as the previous installments. The game is focused around player choice and consequences though with this particular installment, it’s possible to unlock several different endings.

In this installment to the franchise, players take on the role of Sean Diaz, a sixteen-year-old teen that is focusing on what life will hold for him after high school. However, much like any family dynamic, Sean isn’t always fond of his little brother, Daniel, that tended to get in his way. After a tragic accident results in their father being shot by a panic police officer, Daniel unknowingly triggers his power that was hidden inside leaving the cop dead.

Fearing the law and what could come from this situation, the brothers flee across the country to Mexico. It’s a long and tough journey, filled with highs and lows. This difficult journey can also bring the brothers closer together or drive them further apart depending on your actions.

As mentioned, there are a few endings that players can pick up and they are all pretty depressing and honestly, it’s difficult to pick just one. We’re not going to spoil the ending of course, but all we can say is good luck on the choices you select during your campaign.

#9 Firewatch

Firewatch was the first game to be developed under the studio Campo Santo. This is a walking simulator type video game with the emphasis of the title being based around the narrative that unfolded as you continued to progress. Set in the year 1989, players take the role of Henry, a man that’s starting his new job as being a fire lookout. It’s an isolated job as you watch a National Forest to ensure that there no fires that start-up though you do have the ability to talk with a nearby fire lookout, a woman named Delilah, through the use of a walkie-talkie. It’s through these conversations that we learn more about Henry and his decision to take on a job that essentially takes him away from contact and interaction with people.

The game is all about the story and as you progress you really start to uncover some saddening aspects behind Henry’s reason for taking the job. However, not only is it a sad backstory but you learn more about what happened to the last person that took the position before Henry. Not to mention that the alternate ending can be a real emotional pain to endure.

#8 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

To all the siblings out there, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons makes for a tear-jerking video game that puts players into a horrible narrative right from the start. This is an adventure game that will take you just a couple hours to complete and it’s rather easy to navigate through.

Within the game, players are following two brothers who must go on a grand adventure through several hostilities in order to bring back special water. The water is believed to heal their dying father though the journey itself will prove to be difficult to overcome for these siblings.

Again, because of its length, it’s hard to really showcase too much information without spoiling the narrative. With that said, this is a beautiful title with puzzle-filled gameplay and boss fights.

#7 Life is Strange

Life is Strange is one of those games that at first glance doesn’t seem to be something that would have such a deep narrative. But when you give it a try, you’ll have a terrible time when it comes to setting the controller down. There are so many elements to the narrative and journey Dontnod Entertainment takes you that it’s easily a great title recommendation for those that want a deeper story or to those that might not be extremely skilled when it comes to gaming.

Within the game, players take the role of a young adult named Max who is in her senior year of high school after she was accepted into a prestigious academy featuring a desirable photography course. This school actually takes Max back to her hometown of Arcadia Bay, Oregon and it’s with her return that she stumbles upon her past best Friend, Chloe.

Years have passed since Max left with her parents and their friendship slowly chipped away into nothing more than acquaintances. However, one day Max discovers she has a supernatural ability to reverse time and through it, she is able to rekindle her friendship with Chloe. But with all that said, there is something deeper that resides in Arcadia Bay and this game definitely doesn’t hold back.

You’ll learn of deep dark secrets the town has kept hidden along with morally tough and emotional choices that will alter the narrative. This is an episodic video game and with the entire season available, we highly recommend playing the game. Gameplay is aimed more towards puzzle solving and exploring which makes it easy for anyone to pick up and play.

We won’t dare spoil the narrative ending, but it’s certainly one ending that is still debated between fans of the game to this day.

#6 Life is Strange: Before The Storm

Life is Strange: Before The Storm is actually done by a different developer. Instead of Dontnod Entertainment taking the reign during the production of this game, Deck Nine stepped up to plate and gave fans of the first installment some more substance to chew through. Within this game you’ll be taking on the role of Chloe Price, the best friend of Max from Life is Strange.

Again to avoid spoiling too much of either game, especially since Life is Strange is also included in this list, this game takes place shortly after Max moves away from Arcadia Bay. Chloe is left in a mess, something that we were very familiar with throughout Life is Strange.

However, with this installment, we got a real glimpse into what kind of trouble and issues Chloe Price had got herself into. Nothing seemed to have gone Chloe’s way until she finally bumped into a new friend that could take over Max’s place. This is a story that revolves around Chloe Price and Rachel Amber, the girl that was announced missing at the very beginning of Life is Strange.

As it stands, this is another emotional rollercoaster of a video game though if you pick the game up after playing through Life is Strange then this definitely gives new meaning behind Chloe’s relationships and her life in general.

#5 The Last of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog really knows how to make a great video game and has been turning them out for Sony a number of years now. However, one of the more recent IP release, The Last of Us, was resounded for its gameplay and narrative journey.

At its core, The Last of Us was a game that follows the world after a zombie-like plague. Most of humanity was struggling to survive with various fungus type hosts have attached themselves to a human body, essentially reanimating them. While technically they are not zombies, it’s tough to classify them to anything else.

Overall the game follows Joel who has his world completely shattered early into the game. However, after a small time jump, it seems that Joel is making by in the world that is full of nothing by chaos, corruption, and uncertainty. That soon gets shaken up when Joel winds up having to protect some little girl named Ellie as they make their way across the country on foot.

As you can imagine this is a slow journey that takes Joel and Ellie a long time to complete. But it’s during this time that the two begin to bound despite how bleak the world has become.

This is a game you’ll be gripping your controller and sitting on the edge of your seat all the way through. After the amount of time you spend playing this game, it’ll be hard not to get attached to the various characters and the twist that comes towards the end of this narrative.

#4 What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is another great adventure game that is perfect for gamers who may not be the most skilled. Instead of worrying about gunning down enemies or maneuvering through a complex level, this is an adventure title that will slowly unfold its narrative, one of which tells the tale of an unlucky family.

The Finches are notorious for having very few family roots as for generations a curse has plagued the family from having all but one child survive and live to keep the family name alive. All other children seem to die an untimely and most unusual death. Likewise, they all seem to be attached in some way, shape or form to the Finch family home.

Within this game, players take on an unnamed role as you embark into the mystery behind the Finch family home where you’ll be able to roam around the house and slowly unlock rooms. These rooms will eventually take you into the past where you’ll take control of a past Finch child.

Gameplay often changes and adapts to the character and the storyline being told. You’ll find it tough not to get pulled into the family history and best of all, this is a very short game. After just about two to three hours, the game’s main story can be completed if you simply wish to enjoy the game for its narrative journey rather than completing it fully.

#3 The Walking Dead

Telltale Games takes real precious care when it comes to their video game releases. Oftentimes they will handle other IPs such as Batman and Game of Thrones though they add their own unique twist to it. This usually results in an adventure narrative that relies heavily on player choices in order to alter the story and the characters within it.

The Walking Dead takes place in the popular comic and AMC TV series universe where you may even see a familiar face. However, predominately, the game is centered around unique characters within The Walking Dead universe.

This first season follows Lee Everett, a man that is on his way to prison until the zombie apocalypse actually ends up freeing him from the law enforcement. Now free in a chaotic world, Lee stumbles upon a young child by the name of Clementine who is all alone. Quickly Lee takes on the role of Clementine’s guardian and protects her from the harsh new realities of the world.

Overall, this is a deep interactive drama that spans across a few episodic seasons. We highly suggest playing the first season and make your way through the heart-wrenching story.

#2 Blackwood Crossing

Blackwood Crossing is the debut title for PaperSeven which puts players into the shoes of a young woman named Scarlett. Throughout the game, Scarlett is taking care of Finn, her younger brother though as the game progresses, more and more oddities such as the surroundings begin to change. Ultimately, this takes players to solve a variety of puzzles as they explore moments of Scarlett’s past.

Much like What Remains of Edith Finch, this is yet another shorter adventure title that would be perfect for gamers who like to sit back and enjoy the narrative. Likewise, as you progress the narrative it becomes clear of what is going on around Scarlett and Finn.

#1 The Walking Dead: The Final Season

You know, there’s a lot of reasons to be sad over this video game title. I mean, a lot of reasons. It’s a franchise that we’re all familiar with thanks to the success from its origins as a comic book to the current day television craze. However, despite having a few less than desirable video game titles, one particular series stood on its own and that came from Telltale Games. The development team was well known for delivering video game narrative focused adventure titles from already established mediums like The Walking Dead. In fact, this was a series that gamers have been following for years as the first installment released back in 2012.

Now after several installments we finally got the last closing story for our protagonist we’ve watched grow up in a zombie apocalypse these past few years. Telltale Games announced that this installment would be the closing story for Clementine but as the game got closer to launch there were a few bumps for the development studio. This four part game only managed to release two of its four parts leaving gamers clueless as to if the game would actually have an ending.

Telltale Games ran into trouble and was forced to close down leaving the game in limbo. Thankfully Skybound, the company owned by Robert Kirkman who created The Walking Dead, stepped in and secured the developers who decided to stay despite dealing with the pressures from their previous Telltale Games employment. This end result was the closing chapter to a long running video game franchise and a potential end to seeing something similar to Telltale Games coming out in the market.