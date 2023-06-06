40 Best RPG Video Games For PlayStation 4

Here are the best 30 RPG titles that you can play right now on the PlayStation 4.



A mounts of RPGs seem to come out each and every year, and with so many titles to choose from, it can be tough determining which is worth your hard-earned money. Below, we’ve compiled some of the greatest RPG titles available on the PlayStation 4.

From the latest installments of beloved franchises to completely new IPs, we’ve got something for everyone.

#40 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

It’s been many years since fans of Blizzard’s beloved hack-n-slash franchise had the chance to dive into the struggle between heaven and the underworld.

Plus, the last game in the franchise, the console/PC title, not the mobile knockoff, wasn’t as enjoyed as the publisher likely hoped.

But with Diablo IV, things have changed for the better. The gothic feel is back, and every action you take will be crucial as you attempt to stop Lilith from taking control of the underworld.

Whether you play alone or with a friend, you’ll venture deep into enemy territory and participate in a struggle for life itself!

#39 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

There is much ado about Hogwarts Legacy, and for a good reason. The title has been anticipated for quite some time, and you’re undoubtedly ready to begin your magical adventure! But no matter what you decide, you must be prepared for magical combat! First, learn spells from your teachers, other students, or books in the library. Then, battle against other houses in duels, against mighty magical creatures, or even against some who stand in your way! Will you use your magical capabilities for good? Or will you venture down the path of a Dark Witch/Wizard and use the Unforgivable Curses to obtain power and glory? It’s your choice.

#38 Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One Switch

Release date: Septemmber 29, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo

When a rift in the world led the forces of chaos to ravage the world, the land suffered for over a century. But now, with your arrival comes hope. But, your arrival also brings choices on how things will happen. In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you’ll create a character from over 12 races and 25 classes and then try to save the world in a way best suited to you.

Your decisions will affect not only you but those who surround you. Will you let people die to save the world? How will you use your powers to defeat evil? Get in the game and decide for yourself!

#37 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release date: October 25, 2022

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

In the old world, status was achieved by the power you had in terms of armies and the connections you could make and use to your advantage. All in all, not unlike our world today, but it did have a different “feel” to it.

You’ll see exactly what we mean in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. You’ll create a character and start assembling a clan to have them become one of the most powerful in the region.

How you do that is up to you. You can fight massive armies to squash the opposition. Engage in politics to get people to your side. Or engage in trade to make your clan invaluable. Your journey is up to you as long as you achieve your dream.

#36 Digimon Survive

Developer: Hyde

Publisher: Bandai Namco

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Digimon Survive is a part Visual Novel part Strategy RPG masterpiece. Those aren’t two genres that most people will picture going together, but it surprisingly works very well. The game takes everything you love about the Digimon franchise but takes it to more mature heights. Your choices can make the difference between characters living or dying, altering the plot exponentially. If you’re looking for a new RPG that has player agency at the forefront of the experience, it would be difficult to find a more fitting game than Digimon Survive.

#35 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Skyrim is the fifth game in Bethesda’s ever-popular series of role-playing titles. Like its predecessors, Skyrim takes place in a vast open environment filled with ruins and cities to explore, along with countless quests to undertake. Players can easily spend countless hours within this fantasy world, and over a decade after release, we rarely meet a gamer who has yet to experience this epic journey. If you don’t already own a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PlayStation 4, it’s especially fun in VR.

#34 Tales of Berseria

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

PC | PlayStation

Tales of Berseria is an action RPG where players take on the role of a young woman named Velvet Crowe who is out for vengeance after she’s betrayed by someone she once trusted. Previously, the Tales series introduced Tales of Xilla on the PlayStation 3 as well as Tales of Zestiria, which was later ported to the PS4. Berseria is one game that is difficult to put down, featuring the standard Linear Motion Battle System, tons of dialogue, and a story that will bring tears to your eyes.

#33 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Developer: Monolith Productions

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Following the events of Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War continues to follow the main protagonist Talion as he forges a new Ring of Power. However, conflict arises between Talion and his infused spirit of the elf lord Celebrimbor when it comes to their end goals.

Outside of the narrative, most of the gameplay mechanics you’ve become acquainted with in the first installment make a return as you take down orcs and travel across familiar lands completing quests and meeting classic Tolkien characters.

#32 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Developer: Ubisoft San Francisco

Publisher: Ubisoft

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The latest South Park video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG played in a 2.5D third-person perspective. It follows the events of South Park: The Stick of Truth, bringing the comedy to a whole new level.

Within the game, players take on the role of the New Kid during a massive war of rival superhero factions. Featuring turn-based RPG combat, character classes are available for players to choose with each altering character stats. If you’re a fan of the long-running series and a lover of RPGs, there’s no reason not to give this game a try.

#31 Final Fantasy XV

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 2

Publisher: Square Enix

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Final Fantasy XV showed longtime fans of the series that things could change. Stepping back from a turn-based battle system, players will be scouring a large open world, taking on enemies and picking up quests to progress the story and get to know the four main characters. The story of Final Fantasy XV centers around the Kingdom of Lucis after it is attacked by the empire of Niflheim. After Niflheim successfully captures the Lucis’s crystal, a group of friends–including the prince of Lucis–set out to get it back. If you’ve never played another Final Fantasy title, no problem–this is an easy title for anyone to pick up.

#30 Dragon Quest Builders

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

PlayStation | Nintendo

Dragon Quest Builders is a sandbox action RPG that’s set within the world of Alefgard. This is a more lighthearted adventure title with similar visuals to popular titles like Minecraft and Terraria. Players must go on an adventure to revive the world after it’s been flooded with monsters. In order to do so, players must seek out resources to rebuild the entire world from scratch. If you like being creative, this is one for you.

#29 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Developer: Sega

Publisher: Sega

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

For those familiar with the Yakuza series, the seventh main installment of the series, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, picks up where Yakuza 5 left off. Just like previous installments to the franchise, gamers can expect a brawler fighting title with a semi-open-world city environment to explore.

As players go through the game, they can level up and unlock useful skills to use against other Yakuza thugs. As for the narrative, players will step into the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu once again who is on a mission to learn what has happened to Haruka after being locked away for three years. If you’re familiar with any big-name Japanese stars, you’ll fine some here, including Takeshi Kitano.

#28 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developers: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set in 431 BCE, giving players the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. Either way, players will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War.

Much like the previous Assassin’s Creed installments, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey features a modern day protagonist as well. Ubisoft will be reintroducing players to Layla Hassan who was present during Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The progression system allows players to adjust their character skills and attributes. Likewise, with a branching dialogue system, the game’s narrative journey offers a few unique endings giving players an incentive to replay it in the future.

#27 Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Developers: Sega

Publisher: Sega

PlayStation | Nintendo

Valkyria Chronicles is a tactical RPG released in 2008 for the PlayStation 3. The game is set in fictional region known as Europa during a massive world war. Nations have begun to fight over a special mineral called Ragnite which has become not only rare but extremely expensive. As you go the game’s epic narrative, it’s easy to spot why this game became such a huge success. Thankfully, Sega opted to deliver the title into gamer’s hands once again with a remastered and enhanced version for the PlayStation 4.

#26 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Developer: Sega

Publisher: Sega

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is a tactical RPG that continues to follow the same style of strategy gameplay for which the previous installments are known.

Overall, players will have to maneuver their characters around a battlefield while taking out the hostile forces. Within the narrative, players will discover that Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place during the events of the first title, Valkyria Chronicles.

This time, however, players will be maneuvering a new cast of characters set within the continent of Europa. As part of a last-ditch effort to end the war and capture the imperial capital, commander Claude Wallace and his squad are sent into a battle that pits them against imperial soldiers along with the Valkyria.

#25 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Developer: Eidos Montreal

Publisher: Square Enix

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided takes place in 2029, exactly two years after the events of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Players will once again step into the shoes of Adam Jensen as he seeks out the Illuminati, the group responsible for the Aug Incident seen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

Adam Jensen is an augmented former private security officer that is now working with a special Interpol unit known as Task Force 29. Ready to seek out terrorist groups, players will use their augmentations to stealthily take down the enemy and enter restricted areas undetected.

#24 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Developer: Monolith Productions

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

In Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, players step into the shoes of a ranger named Talion. Early on within the narrative, Talion becomes cursed with what is known as un-death. The game takes players on a journey full of revenge and heroism as Talion seeks to destroy any orcs he sees on his journey. If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings, this game will be a must-play, bringing certain areas of Tolkien’s world to life.

#23 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed Origins was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2017. Players are taken to the end of the Ptolemaic period in Egypt as they witness the origins of the long conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order. Being an Assassin’s Creed game, you can expect a heavy emphasis on stealth, with Origins introducing a more open world to explore when compared to previous titles in the series.

#22 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Developer: Square Enix, Amor Project

Publisher: Square Enix

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The eleventh main installment to the Dragon Quest franchise is Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. This installment follows the same formula that players have become accustomed to with past Dragon Quest releases. Players will be exploring a large world and fighting against a variety of monsters as they follow an epic RPG narrative. As expected, the combat system is turn-based, so strategy fans will enjoy this one.

When it comes to the story, players will step into the role of a young boy who must climb a mountain for a coming of age ceremony. However, after the climb, our protagonist finds out that he is actually the reincarnation of a former hero. With this new and exciting information, players will embark on a journey to defeat the evil and darkness settling within the land while trying to uncover their destiny.

#21 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Developer: Level-5

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

PC | PlayStation | Nintendo

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom takes place one hundred years after the events of the first title. Players follow a young king named Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum who is on a journey to reclaim his kingdom.

Fans of the first title can expect the same role-playing experience with the sequel. The game features an open world and a cast of characters that can each be controlled during battles, each bringing their own unique range of attacks and strategies to use during combat.

#20 South Park: The Stick of Truth

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Gamers are able to step into the world of South Park in this now-classic RPG, South Park: The Stick of Truth. Within the game, players assume the role of the New Kid who ends up in a LARP game with the other children in the neighborhood, all beloved characters from the Comedy Central series. As you can expect, the game features an original story featuring your favorite voice actors from the show. That classic crude comedy is here in spades.

#19 Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Activision

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The sequel to Destiny takes place after the events of Destiny: Rise of Iron. This title starts off with the Red Legion faction of the Cabal having attacked The Last City. Guardians are forced to flee and find new powers to face the Red Legion and bring order back to The Last City once again. Just as before, there is plenty of new content constantly being added to the game in order to extend the narrative and improve competitive gameplay with other players. This title is best played together with friends online.

#18 Dark Souls Remastered

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Dark Souls was released all the way back in 2011 and has become legendary for its lore and difficulty. For those uninterested in going back to this highly beloved action RPG simply due to the dated visuals, worry not! The title has been remastered, bringing with it countless upgrades.

This remastered edition retains the same gameplay mechanics with improved frame rates and resolution. The Artorias of the Abyss DLC is also packaged with it for good measure.

#17 Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

If you’re a fan of the Fallout franchise, you’ve likely played through this title a dozen times. However, if you’re completely new to the series, Fallout 4 is a great introduction to the series. Set during the events of a nuclear war, players manage to escape into a vault, only to awaken hundreds of years into the future. What’s left of your world is nothing more than terrifying decay and humans attempt to survive in an entirely new way.

Each installment to the Fallout franchise manages to bring audiences a new and incredible wasteland to explore and Fallout 4 is no exception. You’ll come across old ruins, new structures, and a fleshed-out cast of characters to meet along your journey.

#16 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Deep Silver

Publisher: Deep Silver

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a period piece role-playing game with a commitment to accuracy. Set in 1403 in the Kingdom of Bohemia, the old king has passed away leaving his heir to struggle to maintain order within the lands. Players take on the role of a blacksmith’s son who is out for vengeance when his family is slaughtered during an attack. As mentioned, developers Warhorse Studios took great care to create a game showing an accurate depiction of the period with various pieces of historically accurate armor, clothing, combat techniques, and real-world castles.

#15 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

In Dying Light 2: Stay Human you’re given immense abilities and equipment to help you survive during your travels through The City. Dying Light 2 is another zombie virus outbreak survival game but comes combined with a robust RPG mechanic system. Your decisions both in how you choose to grow your abilities, and those you make throughout the story are sure to have deep impacts on your playthrough. As you search for the truth behind your hazy past you will come into contact with many potential allies and more side quests than you will know what to do with.

#14 Diablo 3

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The third installment to the Diablo series by developers Blizzard Entertainment made its way to PC years ago, but the console version is worth grabbing as well. Playing out much like its predecessors, gamers pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey to defeat the Lords of Hell and gather as much loot as possible in the process.

While the game launched in 2012 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners managed to get the title just a few years later in 2014. The release came with the previous expansion packs and content updates for Diablo III, giving players plenty of content to enjoy.

#13 Divinity Original Sin

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Divinity Original Sin is a prequel to Divine Divinity. The game was a massive success with classic turn-based combat and cooperative multiplayer. The title is set in a fantasy world where players step into the role of two sorcerers sent out on an investigation. This quickly unfolds into a grand scheme filled with conspiracies and epic battles, as one might expect. We won’t spoil too much, but what really made this game a hit was the editor mode. With this, players were able to craft their very own unique narrative adventures which could then be uploaded for others to download and enjoy.

#12 Nioh

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PC | PlayStation

Team Ninja, the development team behind Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, worked hard on Nioh since 2004. The game is an action role-playing title set in the early 1600s. Players take on the role of William, a blonde-haired Irishman who arrives in Japan seeking out a particular foe. A number of historical figures appear during the player’s travels, from Tokugawa Ieyasu to Hattori Hanzo.

#11 Nier: Automata

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

A sequel to the 2010 title Nier and a spin-off title from the Drakengard series, Nier: Automata is set during a proxy war between machines developed by alien invaders and the last surviving members of humanity.

Despite coming out years ago, Nier: Automata is a solid title worth playing–but if you’re not sold, be sure to check out our Before You Buy series. In the video posted above, you’ll see a solid list of pros and cons and can make up your mind for yourself.

#10 Pillars of Eternity

Developers: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Pillars of Eternity was developed as the spiritual successor to the ever-popular Baldur’s Gate. The Kickstarter campaign for the title raised $2 million, a record-breaking amount at the time. As you can expect from the developers, this is a deep RPG experience as players are chucked into a fantasy world that’s become covered in a plague. It’s within this world that players learn that humans are being born without a soul. Our protagonist, Watcher, is a being that can interact with souls and see past lives. With your gifts, players must venture out and discover what is causing the lack of souls in the world.

#9 Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Souls series is known as of the most challenging game series on the market. Each installment is a third-person adventure title with a strong focus on timing attacks against the plethora of terrifying enemies you’ll encounter. Using an arsenal of weapons and magic, the monsters within the environment can quickly drain a character’s HP if players get too cocky. For many, Dark Souls III remains a favorite to this day–even with the release of Elden Ring.

#8 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare Edmonton

Publisher: Electronic Arts

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The third major installment to the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action role-playing title where players take on the role of Inquisitor on a grand journey to deal with demons and civil unrest between Templars and Mages in the world of Thedas.

While developers have set the game on the same continent in the past two installments, exploration for Dragon Age: Inquisition is ridiculously massive in comparison–especially when looking at Dragon Age II. The game features a map that’s five times larger than the setting of the first title in the series. You’ll want to set aside some time to really dive into this one, as Inquisition has over one hundred hours of story content to discover. (Yes, you will cry. More than once.)

#7 Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PC | PlayStation

Horizon Zero Dawn marks as the first IP developed by Guerrilla Games since their release of Killzone in 2004. This is an action role-playing title set a thousand years into the future.

Human civilization has mysteriously fallen, with cities only a shell of a once thriving society. Only small tribal groups remain with giant mechanical beasts roaming the world openly. The plot follows a female hunter named Aloy who sets out on a journey to explore the open world, meet with other tribes, and potentially learn the reason that mankind fell to begin with. Horizon Zero Dawn tells one of the best stories in media and will keep you on your toes to the very end. Once you finish, don’t worry–Forbidden West is here.

#6 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation

Horizon Forbidden West is a western RPG at its finest. The story of Aloy continues to get better and better, and Forbidden West takes it to new heights (literally!). If you enjoyed J\Horizon Zero Dawn in the slightest then this is a must play. It has everything that made the first game so beloved by the community but fleshes out the experience exponentially. New traversal methods, a revamped skill tree system, more in-depth side content, the list goes on and on. Plus it doesn’t hurt that it’s easily one of the most visually stunning games to have ever been created.

#5 Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Even if you’ve never played any other game in the series, Monster Hunter: World will bring you into the fold with a number of awesome changes and improvements that have transformed this grind-happy, cooperative RPG into something much more palatable for western audiences. The world has been expanded considerably and players are free to jump in and explore all they want — but there’s still a whole lot you probably won’t know going in. A steep learning curve isn’t always a bad thing, but be warned.

#4 Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

PlayStation

Bloodborne is an action RPG from the creators of the Souls series. Players can expect the same brutal gameplay and a similarly dark and creepy world to explore. Players are sent out to clear out the city of Yharnam who’s inhabitants have been infected with a blood-borne disease causing them to turn into beasts.

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Fans of western RPGs have played at least one of the Witcher games. With its deep and rich narrative and huge world, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the greatest games of the last decade. Compared to the previous two, Wild Hunt saw a massive overhaul in terms of graphics and provided gamers with a more lively world to traverse filled with quests and exploration.

While still taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia, players will find that they need to deal with the invasion of the Northern Kingdom along with the growing threat of the Wild Hunt. Outside of just a massive world to explore, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt delivers a lengthy campaign and countless quests to keep you busy for hundreds of hours.

#2 Persona 5

Developer: P-Studio

Publisher: Atlus

PlayStation

Persona 5 is actually the sixth mainline installment in the Persona series, which is connected to the Megami Tensei franchise. The video game takes place in modern-day Tokyo and follows a high-school transfer student escaping a difficult moment from his past. Over the course of a school year, he and other students awaken to a special power, becoming a group of secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. They explore the Metaverse, a supernatural realm born from humanity’s subconscious desires, to steal malevolent intent from the hearts of adults.

Playing previous entries to the series is recommended, but not at all necessary.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

FromSoftware are the masters of their craft and Elden Ring is no exception. It takes their Soulslike formula and expands it into a nonlinear open world. The rich fantasy setting has exactly what their fans would expect while still managing to shake up the formula in new and interesting ways. For players that are hesitant at trying games similar to Dark Souls, the nonlinear game design makes it perfect for people new to the genre. If you’re stuck on a boss or area you can simply leave, explore other areas, and come back stronger than you were before.

