The Best Vampire Games of All Time

Vampire-themed games don’t get much love these days, and the much-awaited and highly anticipated World of Darkness massively multiplayer online RPG from CCP Games, the makers of EVE Online, has been cancelled. Since 2011, the game’s development had been on-going with a significantly reduced team, and it wasn’t until April of 2014 that the studio decided to finally axe the game. Much like EVE Online, the World of Darkness MMORPG was to be a sandbox experience set in the universe crafted by White Wolf, which has spawned several vampire-themed games for the PC including Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. In any case, with the end of World of Darkness, it’s hard to see where the genre will go next. We’ll keep this article updated in case of new developments.

Vampires have invaded the mass-media, but it’s not necessarily a recent phenomenon. Ever since Bram Stoker’s portrayal of Dracula, there’s been movies, TV series, books, comic books and even plastic teeth dedicated to these creatures of the night with as many different properties as you can get. Yes, their portrayal has even bled into video games, though we haven’t had any sparkly ones yet (except in The Sims). Without further ado, here’s best vampire games available for the PC, PS3, Xbox 360 and older consoles.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Developer: The Collective, Inc

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: Xbox

Release: August 18, 2002

Normally when a video game is developed that’s based off a television program or film the expectations are usually dropped for it being any good. That doesn’t mean all video game adaptations are bad as there are a few titles that seem to hold their own much like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a television program that lasted a number of years and it’s had a few video game titles developed during its heyday. One of those titles is Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a 2002 video game released exclusively on the original Xbox platform.

Overall, this is a beat ‘em up style video game where players take the role of Buffy who ends up having to fight off a slew of creatures such as vampires, demons, and zombies. If you’re a fan of the series then you’ll also spot a few locations featured in the show along with a variety of iconic characters.

Darkwatch

Developer: High Moon Studios

Publisher: Capcom, Ubisoft

Platforms: PS2, Xbox

Release: August 16, 2005

Darkwatch is one game that we hope is picked back up on today’s latest generation consoles. The video game was developed by High Moon Studios where it was supposed to kick off a media franchise with more video game installments and even a film adaptation. Unfortunately, only one game came out of this franchise and its actually a bit of an underrated gem.

Players take the role of Jericho Cross during the 19th-century. Living as an outlaw gunfighter in the west, Jericho finds himself becoming a vampire and tossed into a secret organization that is tasked with hunting down monsters. You’ll find that this game is a first-person shooter with a bit of an RPG element to it.

The game would present a series of choices that would result in various powers and reception for your character. Speaking of powers, because you’re a vampire, powers are only available at night which means during the day, you’ll have to go through missions with more of a reliance on firearms. As mentioned, there were other installments planned for this franchise that would have acted like the Assassin’s Creed series. Players would follow this secret monster hunting organization through different time periods and settings, but unfortunately, it was canceled.

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Developer: NeocoreGames

Publisher: NeocoreGames

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: May 22, 2013

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is a bit of a classic now with it spawning a few sequels over the years since the original title’s initial release. Developed under Neocore Games, The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing tells the story of Van Helsing, which is the son of the legendary vampire hunter, Abraham Van Helsing.

This is an action RPG title where players the developers aimed to provide a video game based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. Instead of being a more direct adaptation, the game simply takes place in the same universe where gamers are tossed into a gothic-noir capital of Borgovia. Players will be hunting down beasts and monsters that flood the city as Van Helsing attempts to keep the legacy his father started alive.

InFamous: Festival of Blood

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PS3

Release: October 25, 2011

Set as a standalone expansion, InFamous: Festival of Blood follows Cole into a new adventure that deals with an unusual Pyre Night. The game starts off with Zeke telling a story to entice a girl at a bar which features Cole as a vampire. As the story begins, players are put into the shoes of Cole where our protagonist hero is transformed into a vampire.

Set with new powers and abilities, Cole has one night to stop a resurrection of a powerful vampire known as Bloody Mary and save the city. Otherwise, if Cole fails, the city will be destroyed and he will remain a vampire forever, under the control of Bloody Mary.

Being that this is just a standalone DLC expansion to InFamous 2, the game is relatively short. On average, players will complete the game in about three hours.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: June 26, 2012

You’ve likely already played through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as it a massive video game that released back in 2011 and is still going strong today. Bethesda has practically ported the game to everything that could possibly run the title.

The game features a DLC expansion known as Dawnguard which adds on a new chapter for the Dragonborn to endure. With Dawnguard, players will find two new factions going against each other over an ancient prophecy. On one side of the faction is a group of vampires known as the Volkihar Clan while the opposing Dawnguard faction is attempting to prevent the ancient prophecy ritual.

Much like the base game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, players will have the final say on which faction comes out on top by aligning themselves to either the Dawnguard or Volkihar Clan.

