Best Sonic The Hedgehog Games

There are a number of Sonic The Hedgehog video games available in the market, but not all of them have been hits for Sega. Despite its flops, Sega continues to push out new exciting installments for their long-beloved franchise. If you’re back in the mood for Sonic after the cinematic film release, then check out some of these must play Sonic titles below.

Sonic Colors

Sonic Colors released back in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii and DS. At the time, Sonic Colors was bright and vivid making the game appealing to look at while racing through the various levels. Gameplay remained mainly the same as to the previous installments, although there was the inclusion of Wisps which acted as another means of a power-up Sonic could use to his advantage. In the narrative, Sonic must prevent Doctor Robotnik from kidnapping an alien race and using their power to take over the world.

Sonic Adventure & Adventure 2

Seeing Sonic Adventure for the first time was truly incredible. The visuals where beautiful along with the various cinematic moments that felt like Sonic was truly running at high speeds. The Sonic Adventure series still plays out as a platform title, but there is bit more action elements tossed within the games as well. Unfortunately, most gamers tend to write off 3D Sonic titles completely with this series being one of them.

Sonic Generations

Sonic Generations brought out both old and new elements from the long-running video game franchise. Sonic and Tails partner up with their past selves to stop Doctor Robotnik and as such the game brought players to different Sonic the Hedgehog periods. During certain points of the game, players will be going through the title in a 2D style from the Sega Genesis days or jumped back to the more 3D modern titles such as Sonic Unleashed.

Sonic Rush

Sonic Rush is a Nintendo DS exclusive that offered a 2.5D style gameplay to the Sonic franchise. Traditionally, this is still very much a side-scrolling platform title, but the narrative takes players into another dimension.

As always, Doctor Robotnik is up to no good and manages to go into another dimension to steal Sol Emeralds which are similar to Chaos Emeralds. During this incident, Doctor Robotnik had brought over Doctor Robotnik Nega, another dimensional version of himself who steals the Chaos Emeralds. Now that there are two evil scientists in control of two sets of emeralds, Sonic and his new alternate dimension friend, Blaze the Cat, must stop the evil geniuses at all costs.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Just a year after the first installment launched, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was released to the masses in 1992. The game introduced players to Sonic’s right-hand man and friend, Miles Tails Prower. Likewise, this character could be controlled by a second player. Overall, the core gameplay from its first installment was brought over with the narrative following Sonic and Tails as they attempt to stop Doctor Robotnik who is after the Chaos Emeralds in order to power up his space station.

Sonic CD

Sega brought over a brand new Sonic title for their release of Sonic CD which brought in an overhaul with graphics and audio capabilities at the time. Within the game, players take on the role of Sonic as he saves the world from Doctor Robotnik. This time around, Doctor Robotnik has crafted a robotic counterpart of Sonic known as Metal Sonic to rid our protagonist and his friends once and for all. While majority of the gameplay remains the same, a new element was also introduced to the series which plays on time travel. Sonic can hit different points that would take the game into the past or future, altering the course design.

Sonic Advance

There’s been a number of gamers who seem convinced that there hasn’t been a “good” 2D Sonic Game since the days of the Sega Genesis. For whatever reason, the mobile titles such as those on the Game Boy Advanced seem to be completely written off. Sonic Advance is a great side-scrolling platformer that works wonderfully. With three installments in the Advance series, players will be able to stop Doctor Robotnik while on the go.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles is the fourth main game within the Sonic franchise and it follows the events form Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Just as we mentioned from the previous point, Doctor Robotnik was attempting to launch his space station through the use of the Chaos Emeralds though Sonic and Tails managed to stop the evil genius causing the space station with the chaos emeralds to crash down on a mysterious island. Now with the three stuck on this new island, Sonic and Tails must quickly find the Chaos Emeralds before Doctor Robotnik.Within this installment, players are introduced to a new character, Knuckles the Echidna who is the guardian of the island. Overall, the same mechanics and gameplay from the previous installments are present within the game.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Of course, we had to put the game that started it all, Sonic The Hedgehog, on this list. Released back in 1991, Sega introduced to the world an anthropomorphic hedgehog that used his lightning fast speeds to stop an evil scientist named Doctor Robotnik, as he attempts to steal the magical Chaos Emeralds and rule the world.

Sonic Mania

From its announcement to the release date, there was a massive amount of hype surrounding Sonic Mania. The video game brought gamers back to the old school gameplay and style of the Sega Genesis installments, but with newly redesign levels and power-ups. Players were able to enjoy the game as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles, all of which added their own unique blend to the various levels. As for the narrative, Sonic and his friends must stop Doctor Robotnik with his group of robotic henchmen from stealing a new magical gemstone known as the Phantom Ruby.

Bonus

Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing & Transformed

It’s odd that Sonic’s name is predominately featured in the series as there’s no real emphasis on Sonic in general. Instead, this is a kart-style racing series that plays out very similar to the Mario Kart franchise. Players will find that Sonic is met with a wide variety of characters along with race tracks inspired by other Sega owned IPs such as Super Monkey Ball, Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg, Samba de Amigo, among others.