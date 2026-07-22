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Disgaea Veteran Game Developer Says If PlayStation Will Stop Making Physical Games, They Should Stop Making Consoles Too

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Harsh words from someone whose career was tied to PlayStation.

Another voice has come forward to condemn Sony’s plans to stop making physical disc games for PlayStation.

Sōhei Niikawa is a veteran game developer best known for creating the Disgaea franchise. Every Disgaea game, including those made after him, came to a PlayStation console, with a physical disc version to boot.

In a new interview with Noisy Pixel, Niikawa says this:

I think physical editions of games are very important.

For fans, being able to keep a game they love as an object can have a great deal of value. It becomes a memory or a keepsake connected to something that matters to them.

Niikawa went on to explain he understood the business perspective, but Sony doesn’t understand how fans feel having their physical games autographed.

He then shared these harsh words:

If they’re going to go as far as eliminating physical packages, they may as well eliminate the hardware too. A television would be enough. Why would you need the console?

If you’re going to get rid of physical games, you may as well go all the way.

Niikawa never became as powerful as Hideaki Nishino, but his words still hold weight in the industry.

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