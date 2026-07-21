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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past Will Be At GamesCom

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Maybe we won’t be waiting that long for this game.

CD Projekt RED is already ready to show The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past.

They announced this expansion last March, confirming that it would be releasing next year to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Today, CD Projekt RED made this announcement:

Our Path to #gamescom 2026 starts with #OpeningNightLive. On August 25, catch a glimpse of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past during the show!

Mark your calendars: watch ONL on August 25 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CEST.

Now we may not be receiving that much more than some concept art, or a very short video preview. But we also know that CD Projekt RED planned out when they would announce and release this game.

They would not have announce it if they did not already decide they would finish the game the whole way through. And they would not have given a release year if they didn’t know how long it would take to finish.

While we can’t be 100 % sure, this game may be arriving closer to the start of 2027.

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