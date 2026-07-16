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It Turns Out You Can Download Switch 2 Game-Key Cards, Even If You’re Offline

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PlayStation hates this one weird trick.

GVG has discovered an incredible and previously unknown feature found in Nintendo Switch 2’s Game-Key Cards.

As it turns out, you can download an entire Game-Key Card game from one Switch 2 to another, even if both consoles are offline. It’s a handy feature if you want to lend a Game-Key Card to a friend so that they don’t have to download it themselves.

There is no trick, but to be clear, this does not involve transferring save data, Switch Online Family account sharing, or Virtual Game Card sharing, or even GameShare.

Instead, you need to use the same process to share software updates via local users. If one Switch 2 user has the latest update for a game, they can share that update to another Switch 2 by making a local connection.

That same process can be used to share a Game-Key Card’s entire data, including the base game and any updates. You can watch GVG’s video below, but the process is also explained here.

It’s one of those incredible features that should reframe how we think about Game-Key Cards, and it’s genuinely odd why Nintendo didn’t explain that this was even possible.

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