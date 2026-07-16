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The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Scheduled For August, Signups Begin Next Week

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Soon everyone will be getting a taste of what The Duskbloods even is.

FromSoftware has finally announced the details for The Duskbloods’ closed network test.

Groups of eight players will be able to join a single session, while FromSoftware tests game balance, multiplayer, and server load.

Of course, you can only play if you have a Switch 2, but you will also need an active Switch Online subscription. We’re sharing details for US players below, other countries and regions will vary.

Applications to join the test start on July 22, 7 AM PT, and end on July 28, 6:59 AM PT. FromSoftware will confirm who gets to join on August 7 at 6 AM PT.

The network tests are scheduled as follows:

  • Aug. 21, 2026 (Fri.) 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. PDT
  • Aug. 21, 2026 (Fri.) 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PDT
  • Aug. 22, 2026 (Sat.) 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT
  • Aug. 23, 2026 (Sun.) 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. PDT
  • Aug. 23, 2026 (Sun.) 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. PDT

FromSoftware also makes it clear this is not an ‘Early Access’ entitlement. Testers can expect bugs while playing. Even the aforementioned dates and times can change.

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