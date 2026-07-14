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Disney Will Celebrate 25 Years Of Kingdom Hearts As Part Of D23 Fan Event – Will Kingdom Hearts 4 Be There?

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You never know if they’ll show something exciting.

Kingdom Hearts is getting a spotlight in a special Disney event.

Disney’s fan club D23 is named after 1923, the year that the company was founded. Today, Disney announced D23: The Ultimate Fan Event.

This fan event will bring together presentations and activities with every celebrity and franchise under Disney’s umbrella, from The Muppets to the Jonas brothers, from Bedknobs and Broomsticks to LEGO Star Wars.

They will also have an event for Kingdom Hearts, with this description:

Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of KINGDOM HEARTS. Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic.

The event will be held from August 14 to 16 in Anaheim, California. There will also be a Disney Dreamlight Valley presentation, but obviously everyone is wondering if we’re getting another look at Kingdom Hearts 4 in this event, weeks after the Nintendo Direct.

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