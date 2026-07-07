Two Weeks After Massive Layoffs, Bungie Is Hiring Again (For Marathon)

Bungie seems to be hiring again.

Bungie’s career site has revealed that they need a new UI/UX director for Marathon. The job listing says this:

In the context of Marathon, you are a member of a director level leadership group that directs efforts across multiple Marathon teams. You will be accountable to the Assistant Game Director while continuing to drive consistent and holistic user experience across project wide.

So this is not some entry level assignment. As unusual as it is, Bungie is looking for someone with experience making UI/UX for large scale live service FPSes.

It has only been two weeks ago when Bungie finally held their long rumored layoffs of a ‘significant’ number of employees. It isn’t necessarily unusual for job openings to come up immediately, but it gives mixed messages to the public.

It is possible Bungie and Sony calculated they could save money on a less experienced employee, or maybe the last director turned out to be more important than they expected.

It’s also possible Bungie is looking for fresh blood to ensure they don’t run into plagiarism accusations again. Either way, it’s clear that Marathon is Bungie’s focus now.