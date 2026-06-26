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Sony Is Reducing Bungie’s Workforce By A ‘Significant’ Number Of Employees

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The $ 765 impairment loss has a corresponding human cost.

Sony and Bungie have finally pulled the trigger.

Bungie has revealed they will have ‘a reduction in force’ in social media. Shortly afterwards, Hermen Hulst shared this message:

We have made the decision to reduce Bungie’s workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members.

There are also reductions across SIE teams that support Bungie’s operations. Those impacted at Bungie and within SIE are being informed today.

Hulst explained that they have been consulting with Bungie for several months before concluding that they needed to reduce their workforce. That discussion definitely included Sony’s $ 765 million impairment against the studio.

Sony had some of Bungie’s employees move to different positions in Sony in 2024. They may still have been supporting Bungie projects after this move, and also other PlayStation projects. In a roundabout way, those employees would still represent a loss of talent for Bungie.

We wish the best for the exiting staff at Bungie and Sony, and hope they can find their way back in the video game industry.

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