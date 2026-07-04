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MachineGames Head Jerk Gustafsson Is Taking Over Arkane Studios In Unexpected XBOX / Bethesda Reshuffle

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We’re sure he’s a real nice guy!

EDIT: Jason Schreier has revealed that this career move happened last year.

The original article follows below.

Weeks after rumors that XBOX would start closing game studios and holding mass layoffs, a new development has busted the narrative.

Timur222 shared the news at Bluesky:

Arkane Studios news

Change of Leadership

Pursuant to the decisions of the sole shareholder dated June 30, 2026, it was decided to appoint Mr. Jerk GUSTAFSSON as President, replacing Mr. Leonard BENDEL, who resigned, effective from the same date

As Jez Corden explained in Windows Central, Gustafsson was co-founder of MachineGames. This change will require he move from MachineGames HQ in Uppsala, Sweden, to Arkane’s HQ in Lyon, France.

This news is interesting in light of rumors that Arkane Studios was at risk of closing. Jez revealed that there were no plans to cancel its next game, Marvel’s Blade.

We’ve avoided reporting on these rumors as it’s become clear that a lot of it is idle gossip that’s been quickly debunked. We expect Microsoft itself to reveal company-wide layoffs shortly, but this is a clear signal that the worst FUD doesn’t reflect the reality behind closed doors.

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