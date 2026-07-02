A New Metroid Game Was Just Leaked By The Brazilian Government (No, Really!)

Hopefully this leak won’t hurt the actual official reveal.

We now know that a new Metroid game is coming, and nobody could have possibly expected this source.

As reported by Gematsu, the Brazilian government’s official publication, the Diário Oficial da União, unintentionally published the rating information for one of Nintendo’s games online.

The game is called Metroid Ravenous and it received a ClassInd rating of 12 for depicting violence.

Brazilian video game journalist Necro Felipe claims that Nintendo sent Brazil’s game rating agency a 41 minute video. They also told them that the game had weapons, blood, and death, and recommended the same ClassInd 12 rating it received.

Finally, Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle says that even more Metroid games are coming.

While it is good news to learn that Metroid games are already on the way after Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, we should acknowledge that this leak harms Nintendo’s plans to reveal and market the game.

We saw from the response of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time reveal that these harms are real. But we are hopeful both games will still see success at launch.