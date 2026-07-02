Celebrity Trevor Noah Explains To Hardcore Gamers How PlayStation Ending Physical Discs Affects Ordinary Folks

For some reason, a Hollywood comedian understood this better than hardcore gamers.

A Hollywood comedian has chimed in on PlayStation dropping disc games –and he’s proven he’s more down to earth than a lot of gamers.

After Sony announced they would no longer release games on disc after 32 years, everyone and their cat has chimed in all over social media. One Twitter user said he wasn’t affected because he only buys PlayStation games digitally.

Trevor, also on Twitter, said this:

I completely understand where you’re coming from, but for a lot of gamers physical discs are the only way they could afford to play games because they could get them secondhand.

You can also give games to your younger siblings Which is a great way to introduce them to the games you were playing.

Most importantly though, as we saw from PlayStation this past week, if the media we buy is only digital, it can be taken away from us at a moment’s notice with no recourse.

And that’s the perspective of someone who enjoys games, but can also see how non-gamers who could become gamers someday will see all of this.