Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Celebrity Trevor Noah Explains To Hardcore Gamers How PlayStation Ending Physical Discs Affects Ordinary Folks

by

For some reason, a Hollywood comedian understood this better than hardcore gamers.

A Hollywood comedian has chimed in on PlayStation dropping disc games –and he’s proven he’s more down to earth than a lot of gamers.

After Sony announced they would no longer release games on disc after 32 years, everyone and their cat has chimed in all over social media. One Twitter user said he wasn’t affected because he only buys PlayStation games digitally.

Trevor, also on Twitter, said this:

I completely understand where you’re coming from, but for a lot of gamers physical discs are the only way they could afford to play games because they could get them secondhand.

You can also give games to your younger siblings Which is a great way to introduce them to the games you were playing.

Most importantly though, as we saw from PlayStation this past week, if the media we buy is only digital, it can be taken away from us at a moment’s notice with no recourse.

And that’s the perspective of someone who enjoys games, but can also see how non-gamers who could become gamers someday will see all of this.

Recent Videos

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of June 2026
10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played

10 Highest Rated Games You HAVEN'T Played
Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy

Meccha Chameleon - Before You Buy
10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%

10 Games We Don't REGRET Playing 100%
20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN

20 Emotional Story Games You Can GET LOST IN
GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND

GTA 6: NEW Gameplay Details We FOUND
XBOX RAISES CONSOLE PRICES, STEAM MACHINE IS CRAZY EXPENSIVE & MORE

XBOX RAISES CONSOLE PRICES, STEAM MACHINE IS CRAZY EXPENSIVE & MORE
10 Things Game Companies NEED TO STOP DOING

10 Things Game Companies NEED TO STOP DOING
Top 10 NEW Games of July 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of July 2026
Category: Tag: , , ,