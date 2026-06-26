Did Rockstar Confirm GTA 6 Will Have A Physical Disk Release? No! Jake Randall Explains

Jake Randall has shut down some irresponsible rumor mongering about GTA 6.

Rockstar revealed this week that GTA 6 will be releasing in retail stores as a code-in-a-box. This means that the game will not be releasing on disc at all.

Fans are upset about this because of the issues surrounding video game ownership, especially when it comes to digital games. But it’s also worth noting this will be the first GTA title that isn’t coming to disc.

But then again, Graczdari recently claimed that GTA 6 will be on disc this December. One fan was told by Rockstar Support that they would be able to ‘acquire a physical copy” during the following months.

This has led Jake Randall to debunk this claim on Twitter, saying:

Just FYI this does not even say we are getting a disc. It literally says we are getting a physical in addition to the digital, which could just be referring to the code in a box.

Support is notorious for giving misleading and downright false information. Unless Rockstar announces we are getting a disc on one of their official channels, this means nothing.