Did Rockstar Just Confirm That GTA 6 Won’t Have GTA Online?

Maybe it just won’t be there at launch.

Rockstar seems to have dropped a bombshell for their online and GTA RP community.

They made this announcement in their press release:

Launching November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems for $79.99, Grand Theft Auto VI features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.

This language makes it clear that GTA 6 won’t be coming with GTA Online. Speculation has been rampant that GTA Online will be coming over to the game, so that Rockstar would be abandoning the version of GTA Online that came with GTA V.

But of course, real fans will remember that GTA Online did not come to GTA V at launch. This news might not have ruled it out completely.

But that may mean that GTA Online as it is will be sticking around for a while. As Tex2 reported earlier this week, NoPixel V will soon be listed as a separate title in the Rockstar Games Launcher.