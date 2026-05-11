Rockstar New York Has Another Marketing Job Open (It’s For GTA 6)

But this might mean the trailer isn’t ready yet.

Another job opening has appeared for Rockstar New York that really looks like it’s for GTA 6.

Last week, we saw a job listing on Rockstar’s website for a Production Artist. Today, their Creative Services department has a new opening for a Graphic Designer.

The listing shares this description:

Rockstar Games is seeking a passionate Graphic Designer. The successful candidate will be responsible for design and development of creative concepts primarily for the marketing department.

This position is somewhat important for their marketing, and it makes us wonder if someone left recently or if Rockstar anticipates a considerably higher workload.

They will definitely be working on more games than GTA 6, but this is yet another unimpeachable signal that Rockstar is ramping up for GTA 6’s marketing.

But then if they’re still looking for a Graphic Designer that could mean the 3rd trailer is not ready yet. We have ourselves jumped the gun on trailer rumors, so now we would caution on the fans looking for a sign.