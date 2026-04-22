Fans Noticed GTA 6 Might Have Discreetly Advanced Driving AI

But also the fans really need to see something new.

A fan seems to have found an interesting detail in GTA 6’s promotional artwork.

As posted on the /GTA6 subreddit, user Physical-Jump9470 wrote this:

If you look at the bikers on the right corner you can see they are actually overtaking from the oncoming lane. I think this is new so NPC driving and riding is also improved.

We must note, this did not come from either of the two trailers. We checked around and figured out this is a still picture from Rockstar’s official GTA 6 website. This is actually a promotional picture for Mount Kalaga.

After checking both trailers, though, we believe the observation is valid. It also lines up with the trailer footage showing cars and bikers on the open roads.

This lines up with patents Rockstar filed that hinted at huge improvements to driving AI. While we don’t know what patents will make it to the final game, they painted a picture of just how ambitious GTA 6 actually is.