Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Fans Noticed GTA 6 Might Have Discreetly Advanced Driving AI

by

But also the fans really need to see something new.

A fan seems to have found an interesting detail in GTA 6’s promotional artwork.

As posted on the /GTA6 subreddit, user Physical-Jump9470 wrote this:

If you look at the bikers on the right corner you can see they are actually overtaking from the oncoming lane. I think this is new so NPC driving and riding is also improved.

We must note, this did not come from either of the two trailers. We checked around and figured out this is a still picture from Rockstar’s official GTA 6 website. This is actually a promotional picture for Mount Kalaga.

After checking both trailers, though, we believe the observation is valid. It also lines up with the trailer footage showing cars and bikers on the open roads.

This lines up with patents Rockstar filed that hinted at huge improvements to driving AI. While we don’t know what patents will make it to the final game, they painted a picture of just how ambitious GTA 6 actually is.

Recent Videos

20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING

20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING
Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make
20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty

20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty
GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL

GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL
Windrose - Before You Buy

Windrose - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE

10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE
10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND

10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy
REPLACED - Before You Buy

REPLACED - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,