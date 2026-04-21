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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced World Reveal Showcase Officially Scheduled For April 23

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It’s finally time to find out.

Ubisoft has made it official.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

We know you know, but how about we tell you some more now? Tune in for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’s Worldwide Reveal Showcase on April 23rd at 4PM UTC – 6PM CEST – 9AM PDT.

You can watch the event on YouTube here.

We first reported on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced all the way back on December 2025. And there have been murmurs about an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake for even longer than that.

Since this rumor was just proven true, then other things that Tom Henderson said about the remake are probably true as well. But there is always a chance that Ubisoft makes last minute changes, at a point where it would not be worth the hassle to spoil it anymore.

We’re sure everyone just hopes that this will be a good remake, to maintain Ubisoft’s momentum so they can keep going.

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