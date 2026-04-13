Nate The Hate Has “Never Heard Of” A GTA IV Port Or Remaster

Nate The Hate has made a significant update regarding the GTA IV rumor.

Last May 2025, Tex2 (FKA Tez2) revealed that he was told that there was a GTA IV port or remaster in development. This port is the supposed reason that Rockstar requested that the Liberty City Preservation Project be taken down.

In October of that year, Nate The Hate said that he had not heard of any such port or remaster from his sources. Jumping to yesterday, Nate said this when he was asked about it again:

I’ve never heard of a GTA4 Port/Remaster.

We will have to assume that Nate’s sources close to Take-Two or Rockstar have debunked this claim on their end. But then again, of course, tons of games get announced nowadays that don’t get leaked at all.

The way these things go, the more people corroborate it, the more likely a rumor is true. But unless Rockstar says outright they aren’t making that remaster, we can’t dismiss it completely.