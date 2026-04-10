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Rhythm Heaven Groove Confirmed For July 2 – But Switch 2 Compatibility Isn’t Confirmed Yet

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If you still have your OG Switch, don’t sell it yet.

Nintendo has locked in the release date for Rhythm Heaven Groove.

Initially announced on the Nintendo Today app, they have confirmed that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 2, 2026. The eShop listing for the game confirms the price of $ 40.

However, consumers should also note the eShop warning that the game is untested for Switch 2, and compatibility will be tested at a later date. They’re likely to make it compatible soon enough, but it’s worth noting before you buy.

This will be the first Rhythm Heaven game since 2015’s Rhythm Heaven Megamix for the Nintendo 3DS. Mitsuo Terada, AKA Tsunku, was also confirmed to be returning as composer for this title.

Rhythm Heaven occupies that nice little spot in Nintendo’s repertoire, where it appeals to multiple types of gamers, regardless if they’re young or old, casual or hardcore. While we aren’t seeing Nintendogs or Pushmo come back yet, this is a nice start.

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