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Rumor: Naughty Dog Was Planning Uncharted 5 Before The Pandemic Hit

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What if they were working on it this whole time?

Apparently Naughty Dog almost made an Uncharted 5.

Tom Henderson dropped this tidbit in the latest episode of the Insider Gaming podcast:

I don’t know about I don’t know about the um I don’t know what they’re (Naughty Dog) trying to do with it or whatever. I know that there was there was some planning of an Uncharted 5 before covid.

Of course, Naughty Dog could still make an Uncharted 5 in the future. In fact, there’s a recent rumor that Shaun Escayg is working on one right now.

At the very least, Tom is suggesting that there were plans for an Uncharted 5 that were affected by the pandemic. Naughty Dog could have cancelled this project, or simply paused it for other works, like the cancelled The Last Of Us Online.

But it’s also possible that they have not stopped work on it, but it wasn’t really a focus and they may still be in pre-production.

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