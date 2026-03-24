Nintendo Advertises Switch Online Virtual Boy Headsets As They Return In Stock

Will Nintendo tell us if Virtual Boy outsells its original release?

Nintendo is advertising the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online once again.

They made this post on Twitter:

Gear up with Virtual Boy accessories!​

​Experience stereoscopic 3D gaming with Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on #NintendoSwitch2 and #NintendoSwitch.​

They then link to their blog post that explains Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics, but the real news is hiding under the lede.

As you can see, the full-size Virtual Boy replica here and the Cardboard Model Virtual Boy here are both back in stock.

Mere days after announcing the Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics launch, Nintendo sold out of pre-orders for both peripherals.

The Virtual Boy remains exclusive to Switch Online subscribers, but this makes us wonder if how successful it has already been.

The original Virtual Boy reportedly sold 770,000 units between 1995 to 1996. It is absolutely possible that these peripherals will outsell the original by a wide mile.

In fact, it may have already reached that milestone. But Nintendo will have to confirm it with the public so that we know it’s official.