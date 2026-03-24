Battlefield Hardline Sunsetting On PS4 And Xbox One

It’s a sad final note for Visceral Games, one of EA’s biggest and most important studios.

EA has made a final announcement Battlefield Hardline.

They revealed on Twitter that Battlefield Hardline will be removed from PlayStation 4’s and Xbox One’s online stores on June 22, 2026.

People who own the game will still be able to play and/or redownload their copies for both consoles. But they will also no longer be able to play any online modes.

Battlefield Hardline will continue to be available on PC, where it is available on Steam, Epic Game Store, and EA’s own EA app.

Battlefield Hardline was the last game released by Visceral Games. The studio, formerly known as EA Redwood Shores, made some of EA’s biggest titles over the decades, from Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2000, to The Godfather, to the Dead Space franchise, to Dante’s Inferno.

Battlefield Hardline was a bold pivot, shifting the franchise from a military to criminal theme. Ironically, it received the most criticism for its story campaign that will be the only part left for console players.

Visceral has been closed for nearly a decade, making this a sad coda.