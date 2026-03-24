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Xbox Partner Preview Event Scheduled For March 26

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Xbox showing off they’re continuing to support console.

Microsoft has announced an Xbox Partner Preview this week.

Like Sony’s State of Play and Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, Microsoft’s Xbox Partner Preview event puts the spotlight on their third party partners.

So they won’t be announcing any of their own games, but Microsoft is making a strong showing that they continue to work with partner studios for Xbox.

They revealed in Xbox Wire that this 1st Xbox Partner Preview will be on March 26, 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/5PM UK. It will go live on YouTube and Twitch.

They’re featuring these games:

  • Stranger Than Heaven – RGG Studio/SEGA
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – GSC Game World
  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Owlcat Games

Microsoft also promises to show some more games in the event, which will be coming to Xbox, Xbox PC, and Game Pass.

Microsoft has had a strong relationship with GSC Game World and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl so far, with Phil Spencer stepping up to support the Ukrainian studio when they were at their lowest. We have to imagine they have something special to reveal at this event.

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