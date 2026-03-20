CD Project RED Will Publish An “Unannounced Gaming Project” In The Coming Quarters

That’s still vague enough to be in 2027.

CD Projekt RED has made an interesting announcement in their latest financial meeting.

You can read this line in their management board report dated March 19, 2026 (page 12):

In the coming quarters, the Studio will focus primarily on further development work on ongoing projects; we also plan to publish one of the heretofore unannounced gaming projects.

CD Projekt RED also stated in the same report that they continued to work on Project Hadar in 2025. Hadar has been in the works since 2022, but the company has remained tight lipped on what it is.

The rumor mill is that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new DLC. We’ve reported on this since at least the start of the year.

While that rumor is well known and has received multiple corroborators, this is not quite confirmation that it’s true just yet. CDPR may yet surprise with another new IP, and maybe, a smaller game than we expect.