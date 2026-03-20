Grid Shares How He Thinks GTA 6’s Marketing Will Play Out

Grid explains how he believes GTA 6’s marketing will play out.

In a new YouTube video, he’s revealed Rockstar’s three step plan to marketing GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2:

Disappear for years Drop one thing out of nowhere Break the internet

While Grid’s frustration is humorous and understandable, we know why most video game companies act like this now. To this day, fans are mad at Todd Howard for, in his own admission, talking about The Elder Scrolls 6 too early.

In the case of GTA 6, we have two trailers and 70 screenshots. Since Take-Two revealed that marketing will start this summer, Grid believes we’ll see it sometime in June or July.

Grid believes that will come in the form of short form videos, as you probably already doom scroll on Tiktok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Interestingly, Grid believes Trailer 3 could just as much be about the ending of the game as it could show something from the start. He believes Rockstar will counteract leaks from last year that outed their marketing plans.

You can learn about what Grid believes Rockstar should do in his video below.