We Do Have An Idea Of How Big The Crowds Can Get In GTA 6

It appears to really be a big deal.

Once again, someone in the Rockstar community went out of their way to find the most miniscule details in GTA 6’s trailers to make some big findings.

NikTek shared this information on Twitter:

Fun Fact*

a reddit user was bored and decided to count how many NPCs are in the beach scene, it totaled to around 97 NPCs (counting the chihuahua)

The Real Dimez music video shot had a total of 126 NPCs which is mindblowing.

Credit: r/imachoculatedonnut

What makes this detail impressive isn’t just the sheer number. If you saw those scenes, they looked like cutscenes because of how individualized NPC players seemed.

But Rockstar made claims that they were showing in-game footage. We know Rockstar would have the ambition and ability to make a GTA where live gameplay would look indistinguishable from cutscenes.

And really, we may be looking at a game where the whole thing feels like you’re just playing cutscenes, with all the verisimilitude and immersion that implies.

