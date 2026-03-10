Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

EA Holds Undisclosed Layoffs Across Battlefield Studios Months After Battlefield 6’s Launch

by

All things considered, this just does not feel right.

EA has laid off an undisclosed number of staff from Battlefield Studios.

IGN reports that these layoffs affected Criterion, EA DICE, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studios. EA provided this statement:

We’ve made select changes within our Battlefield organization to better align our teams around what matters most to our community.

Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs.

This comes months after Battlefield 6 launched EA’s high profile reboot of the franchise. This reboot meant deprecating EA DICE’s role to add multiple studios in, as well as assigning Vince Zampella to lead the project.

Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies in 3 days, giving it the best launch the franchise ever had. It was also 2025’s best-selling game in the US.

But this doesn’t tell the full story. The year didn’t even end yet before the game’s player numbers dipped, and have yet to recover to this day. The untimely passing of Vince Zampella also put the reboot in a bad position.

We wish the best for the devs who helped build this game, which had a spectacular launch but an uncertain future.

Recent Videos

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,