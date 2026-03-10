EA Holds Undisclosed Layoffs Across Battlefield Studios Months After Battlefield 6’s Launch

All things considered, this just does not feel right.

EA has laid off an undisclosed number of staff from Battlefield Studios.

IGN reports that these layoffs affected Criterion, EA DICE, Ripple Effect, and Motive Studios. EA provided this statement:

We’ve made select changes within our Battlefield organization to better align our teams around what matters most to our community.

Battlefield remains one of our biggest priorities, and we’re continuing to invest in the franchise, guided by player feedback and insights from Battlefield Labs.

This comes months after Battlefield 6 launched EA’s high profile reboot of the franchise. This reboot meant deprecating EA DICE’s role to add multiple studios in, as well as assigning Vince Zampella to lead the project.

Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies in 3 days, giving it the best launch the franchise ever had. It was also 2025’s best-selling game in the US.

But this doesn’t tell the full story. The year didn’t even end yet before the game’s player numbers dipped, and have yet to recover to this day. The untimely passing of Vince Zampella also put the reboot in a bad position.

We wish the best for the devs who helped build this game, which had a spectacular launch but an uncertain future.