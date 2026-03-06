Capcom Reveals The Basics Of Onimusha: Way Of The Sword

It’s a nice way to get all caught up with the game.

Capcom has shared a new overview trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Originally announced in 2024, Capcom surprised everyone when they licensed the likeness of screen legend Toshiro Mifune to play the lead, Musashi Miyamoto.

Capcom has been sharing previews in the coming months, but it is understandable that gamers might have forgotten about each trailer as they came out. So this new overview is a great way of reintroducing the game to everyone.

The premise is very simple. Mifune, playing Miyamoto, falls fighting supernatural enemies called the Genma, but is revived with the Oni Gauntlet.

Miyamoto now fights to get revenge from the Genma, with some new allies but also facing his old foe, Ganryu Sasaki.

The new Onimusha is updated to the modern mold of action games, with the greatest focus on parrying the franchise has ever had. But you still collect Orbs from enemies to regain health.

The new trailer is age restricted, so you can watch it on YouTube here.