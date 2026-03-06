Rumor: Lego Pokemon Is Getting An Elaborate – And Expensive – Poke Ball Diorama Set

This isn’t for kids for sure.

Lego is reportedly planning another giant, and expensive, Pokémon toy set coming soon.

Last January, they revealed their first premium Lego Pokémon sets. Eevee received a 587 piece set, Pikachu received a 2,050 piece set, complete with his own Poke Ball, and the Kanto starters, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, received a massive 6,838 piece diorama set.

These Lego Pokémon sets featured fully built Pokémon that have some degree of articulation, making them suitable for posing after completion. These are sets made for adults to build –and they’re priced accordingly too.

According to Brick Clicker, their next big set is a Poké Ball diorama set. This set will have 2,239 pieces, but will include molded Pokémon and mini figures.

When fully assembled, the Poké Ball can open up to feature a scene inside. This set is reportedly releasing on August 1 for $ 260.

This could be the set to go for fans who want to have multiple Pokémon all at once, or don’t have the money or space to get the full sized Pokémon sets. We’ll see when Lego and The Pokémon Company reveals it soon.