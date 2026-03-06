ARC Raiders Was Secretly Collecting User Discord Data, Players Need To Update Their Game Now

ARC Raiders was found to have a major security issue, which players need to fix with a game update ASAP.

Engineer Timothy Meadows first found the issue and explained it in his blog. If you played ARC Raiders recently, your private DMs may have been saved as a plaintext in a local game log file. That log file also included Discord Bearer authentication token, which can be use to identify players.

Meadows was able to confirm that Embark Studios has already addressed the security issue, but players need to apply the game’s latest hotfix to fix it. They also promised that no personal or private user data left their players’ machines.

For now, it’s not clear if this was a bug or something added in by Embark or Discord. It’s good that Embark has addressed it immediately, but they aren’t acknowledging or addressing the issue outside Discord, and users have to screenshot this info to share it.

For these reasons we do think Embark and/or Discord should address this concern for clarity’s sake.