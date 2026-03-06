Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

ARC Raiders Was Secretly Collecting User Discord Data, Players Need To Update Their Game Now

by

Embark Studios and/or Discord also need to explain.

ARC Raiders was found to have a major security issue, which players need to fix with a game update ASAP.

Engineer Timothy Meadows first found the issue and explained it in his blog. If you played ARC Raiders recently, your private DMs may have been saved as a plaintext in a local game log file. That log file also included Discord Bearer authentication token, which can be use to identify players.

Meadows was able to confirm that Embark Studios has already addressed the security issue, but players need to apply the game’s latest hotfix to fix it. They also promised that no personal or private user data left their players’ machines.

For now, it’s not clear if this was a bug or something added in by Embark or Discord. It’s good that Embark has addressed it immediately, but they aren’t acknowledging or addressing the issue outside Discord, and users have to screenshot this info to share it.

For these reasons we do think Embark and/or Discord should address this concern for clarity’s sake.

Recent Videos

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,