Is GTA 6’s Cal Hampton Being Played By An SNL Alumni?

GameRoll has once again moved forward with a strong argument for GTA 6’s casting.

He wrote this on Twitter:

Bobby Moynihan is likely Cal Hampton in GTA 6. His voice is identical, has previous experience doing motion capture, shares a resemblance & follows Dylan Rourke.

Having a big role in a Disney film and then playing one of the main characters in GTA 6. Not a bad 2026 for him.

I’d say I’m like 95% sure it’s him for those curious. There’s always the chance that he’s just somehow remarkably similar but idk, the evidence is crazy strong.

Bobby Moynihan joined the not-quite-ready-for-primetime cast of SNL in 2008 and was a regular for nearly a decade. Since then, he has worked consistently in Hollywood on movies and TV.

What helps GameRoll’s argument is that Moynihan has done a lot of adult animated work, such as Star Trek: Lower Decks and the dog spaying comedy Fixed.

Oddly, Cal seems like the kind of character that would fit many a legendary comedian, from John Belushi and Chris Farley, to Paul Giamatti and Bill Murray. But maybe Rockstar can surprise us here.