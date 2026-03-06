Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Is GTA 6’s Cal Hampton Being Played By An SNL Alumni?

by

We would have fancasted Paul Giamatti, personally.

GameRoll has once again moved forward with a strong argument for GTA 6’s casting.

He wrote this on Twitter:

Bobby Moynihan is likely Cal Hampton in GTA 6. His voice is identical, has previous experience doing motion capture, shares a resemblance & follows Dylan Rourke.

Having a big role in a Disney film and then playing one of the main characters in GTA 6. Not a bad 2026 for him.

I’d say I’m like 95% sure it’s him for those curious. There’s always the chance that he’s just somehow remarkably similar but idk, the evidence is crazy strong.

Bobby Moynihan joined the not-quite-ready-for-primetime cast of SNL in 2008 and was a regular for nearly a decade. Since then, he has worked consistently in Hollywood on movies and TV.

What helps GameRoll’s argument is that Moynihan has done a lot of adult animated work, such as Star Trek: Lower Decks and the dog spaying comedy Fixed.

Oddly, Cal seems like the kind of character that would fit many a legendary comedian, from John Belushi and Chris Farley, to Paul Giamatti and Bill Murray. But maybe Rockstar can surprise us here.

Recent Videos

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,