GTA+ Is Getting NBA 2K26 On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S – But There’s A Catch

Take-Two has made the most obvious crossover announcement they made for their franchises.
The Rockstar Games Twitter account made the official announcement:
We’ve partnered with @NBA2K to bring the world-class basketball action of NBA 2K26 to the GTA+ Games Library on console for a limited time.
On Mar 10, Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to the entire game + a special NBA 2K26 GTA+ Content Pack.
They shared more details on Rockstar Newswire. The promotion runs from March 10 to April 20.
The GTA + Content Pack includes the following:
- 5,000 VC
- 6 Types of Skill Boosts for 5 Games
- One Guaranteed Diamond Player Pack
This is not a permanent entitlement for a reason. GTA+ subscribers can also get NBA 2K26 for 20 % off for the duration of the promotion. This promotion is tied to the console you have your subscription on.
One does wonder why Take-Two didn’t trigger this promotion earlier. But this may not be about making fans happy as it is about the number crunchers identifying an opportunity right now.