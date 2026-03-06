GTA+ Is Getting NBA 2K26 On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S – But There’s A Catch

We don’t mean the kind of catch that leads to three pointers.

Take-Two has made the most obvious crossover announcement they made for their franchises.

The Rockstar Games Twitter account made the official announcement:

We’ve partnered with @NBA2K to bring the world-class basketball action of NBA 2K26 to the GTA+ Games Library on console for a limited time.

On Mar 10, Members on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S get access to the entire game + a special NBA 2K26 GTA+ Content Pack.

They shared more details on Rockstar Newswire. The promotion runs from March 10 to April 20.

The GTA + Content Pack includes the following:

5,000 VC

6 Types of Skill Boosts for 5 Games

One Guaranteed Diamond Player Pack

This is not a permanent entitlement for a reason. GTA+ subscribers can also get NBA 2K26 for 20 % off for the duration of the promotion. This promotion is tied to the console you have your subscription on.

One does wonder why Take-Two didn’t trigger this promotion earlier. But this may not be about making fans happy as it is about the number crunchers identifying an opportunity right now.