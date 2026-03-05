Rumor: Former MindsEye Dev Claims They Were Doxxed And SWATted

We have a strange update on the story of MindsEye and its developer, Build A Rocket Boy.

MindsEye was known as one of the worst games of 2025. In the fallout, the studio had redundancies and the spotlight went to its lead Leslie Benzies.

So it’s no surprise that fans jeered the studio for announcing new layoffs.

However, videotechuk shared this shocking update:

Some new information has come out on Build a Rocket Boy from a former developer.

The developer came out on LinkedIn to say a group of people on Discord were organised to dox and go far as to swat devs. Not sure why the company is not mentioning this statement but it definitely makes sense why they’re investigating.

“I was working at BARB and was implied with Web and Discord related stuff (Discord account linking, official server bot). I was myself targeted by a group of people that made a secret Discord server to dox and insult BARB.

This went as far as SWATing my personal home in France. Even through I know BARB is not fully transparent on MindsEye launch, I know for a fact that criminal activity [took] place to target BARB.”